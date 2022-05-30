Read news from:
French government to continue energy price freeze until at least 2023

The French government will continue the freeze on gas and electricity prices until at least the end of the year, and possibly into 2023, the Economy Minister has confirmed.

Published: 30 May 2022 16:10 CEST
As energy prices have spiralled across Europe following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions, French households have largely been protected from increasing bills.

The government’s boulier tarifaire (price shield) has frozen gas prices and capped and electricity price rises at four percent.

The current freeze is in place until the end of June, but Emmanuel Macron’s government has already said that this will be extended, with the extension formalised after the parliamentary elections in June.

In a press briefing on Monday, Economy minister Bruno Le Maire said the price freeze will be in place at least until the end of 2022.

“Gas prices will be frozen and electricity prices will be capped at 4 percent throughout 2022.”

He added: “Without these measures, the French bills would have risen in 2022 by 60 percent for gas and 45 percent for electricity.”

Looking ahead to 2023 he did not commit to continuing the price freeze, but said that the French government would “continue to protect consumers from price hikes, especially lower-income households”.

He said that “all methods remain on the table” in order to protect consumers, saying that the huge spikes in energy prices seen around Europe were “unsupportable and unacceptable”, especially for those on the lowest incomes. 

The public ownership of energy companies means that the French government can regulate prices for gas and electricity, but households in France have still be hit by rising prices for other items including food, household goods and petrol.

The government has introduced a subsidy on fuel prices which runs until July and there are discussions of issuing a chèque alimentaire (food cheque) to lower income households, similar to the €100 chèque energie that was introduced earlier in the year.

The cost of living crisis emerged as the main theme of the presidential elections in April and is still a key issue on the campaign trail for the June parliamentary elections. 

Working in France: How to get financial aid while setting up a new business

If you're working a 9-5 job but have dreams of going freelance or setting up your own business, you could get financial help from the French state while you establish yourself. Here's how it works.

Published: 30 May 2022 11:02 CEST
Setting up on your own is a dream for many people, but it can be difficult to leave the security of a regular pay-packet.

But if you’re in France, you could be entitled to financial aid when you are getting your new enterprise off the ground, giving you a cushion that will allow you to pay the bills and focus all your energy on establishing yourself.

There are, however, some conditions and the system itself is quite complicated.

Here’s how it works: 

What?

The Aide au retour à l’emploi (ARE) system means you can leave your job and have a go at something new while receiving monthly payments from Pôle Emploi (the unemployment office).  

You claim the standard chomage (unemployment benefit) and whatever income you make from your new business or freelance enterprise is deducted from the monthy payment, so that in total your monthly income would be the same as if you were unemployed. This can continue for up to two years.

In France benefits are worked out based on your former salary, so the amount you get depends on what you were earning previously.

Who?

This is only available to people who have previously been salaried employees in France.

It’s not limited to French citizens only, but you need to have been an employee, which means you must be a full-time resident in France with a visa/residency card if appropriate.

You must have worked for a minimum of 88 days (or 610 hours) in the last 28 months.

How

There are quite a few conditions attached to this and it’s complicated so if you’re thinking of doing this, it might be a good idea to go in advance to your local Pôle emploi office and check that you fulfill all the criteria.

The key thing is the manner in which you leave your job. 

Normally, you wouldn’t qualify for benefits if you voluntarily resign, but there are some exceptions to this:

  • You have to follow your spouse after he/she moved to another region for professional reasons
  • You are obliged to move because you are the victim of domestic violence
  • Your employer has not paid you for several months
  • You are a victim of moral or sexual harassment or assault at work
  • You have a serious and credible plan for changing careers

It’s the last one of these that affects people setting up on their own, and the plans must be “serious and credible” – so you will definitely need a proper business plan in place.

The next thing to do is to approach your employer and request a rupture conventionelle.

What is a rupture conventionnelle?

This is for workers who are on a CDI (a long-term contract). It does not apply to the CDD (short-term contracts), stage (internships) or alternance (work-study arrangements).

You and your employer make the decision to part by mutual agreement – it’s the equivalent of a ‘no fault divorce’ and unlike dismissal or a resignation, what matters is that both of you agree to the terms and any compensation.

There are certain advantages to an employer of a rupture conventionelle – they are not required to make any kind of payment as in a redundancy situation and by agreeing to this you sign away your right to compensation for unfair dismissal.

However the employer still has the right to refuse.

Next step

Assuming your employer agrees, you will sign a contract setting the terms of the rupture conventionelle and you will be given documents such as a certificate of employment, a form filled for the attention of Pôle emploi and the total balance of your benefits and income earned over your period of employment.

You will need to show all these documents at the Pôle emploi.

The next step is registering for benefits.

You have to wait 7 days before you can register at the Pole emploi either online or in person in your local branch.

Once you have successfully registered using the rupture conventionelle – and informing your advisor that you want to take advantage of the ARE scheme – you will start receiving monthly benefits.

You must agree to inform Pôle emploi of all income related to your new business/freelance career and this is deducted from the payments your receive.

You can continue with this for two years, which should give you time to get yourself established in your chosen field while continuing to pay the bills and feed the kids/pets/yourself.

What else?

As well as registering with the benefits office, you will also need to register your new business.

For small businesses or individuals working freelance, the most common way to do this is through the micro-entrepreneur scheme – this offers a simplified regime for people or businesses earning less than a certain amount – full details HERE.

For freelancers there is also the EURL (entreprise unipersonnelle à responsabilité limitée) or the SASU (société par actions simplifiée unipersonnelle) which allow you to reduce the tax base by deducting charges without being subject to a limit on earnings. 

