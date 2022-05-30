French foreign minister visits Ukraine for talks with Zelensky

“The minister wants to show France’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people and its full determination to reinforce its support… from a humanitarian and financial point of view, as well as in terms of supplying defence equipment,” it said.
En #Ukraine, pour marquer le soutien de la France 🇫🇷 au peuple ukrainien 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/jq66q20p3d
— Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) May 30, 2022
Colonna is the highest-ranking French official to visit Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.
In addition to the capital, Colonna will also visit the town of Bucha, where Russian troops have been accused of committing war crimes against the civilian population.
Member comments