Why do I need to know ça passe ou ça casse?

Because it’s useful to emphasise when an event – whether it’s your French citizenship interview or a global summit – is really very important.

What does it mean?

Ça passe ou ça casse – usually pronounced sah pass oo sah kass – literally translates to ‘it goes or it breaks.’

In practice, this French phrase has several equivalent English expressions (maybe anglophones really like living on the edge): “Make or Break,” “Sink or Swim” and “Do or Die.”

It’s used to describe a situation where everything feels like it is hanging in the balance, with the potential outcome being uncertain, but very important.

You might see this phrase in newspapers when an important summit or parliamentary vote is approaching, but it’s more commonly a phrase that you’ll hear spoken aloud. It’s slightly colloquial but not offensive and there are few situations where it would be inappropriate.

It’s even the title of a few popular French songs, including the title of an album by the French singer Frédéric Lerner.

Use it like this

Je prépare mon examen de conduite depuis si longtemps, et c’est la seule date disponible pour passer l’examen au cours des prochains mois. Ça passe ou ça casse. – I have been preparing for my driving test for so long, and this is the only date available for months to come. It’s do or die.

Ils négocient les propositions sur la crise climatique depuis des mois, sans succès. Ce sommet sera une affaire de “ça passe ou ça casse”. – They have been negotiating the propositions for the climate crisis for months to no avail. This summit is going to be a make or break situation.