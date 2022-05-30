Read news from:
Killer whale stranded in France’s River Seine dies

A killer whale stranded for weeks in France's River Seine was found dead on Monday after attempts to guide it back to sea failed and revealed it was severely sick, local authorities said.

Published: 30 May 2022 09:10 CEST
Updated: 30 May 2022 16:18 CEST
Illustration photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP)

Regional officials had already decided to euthanise the killer whale — also known as an orca — to end its suffering, but a sailor spotted the animal lying on its side Monday morning.

Sea Shepherd France, who went out to the animal and confirmed its death, said on Twitter they were watching over the orca’s body to prevent it from being hit by a ship, which would compromise the autopsy.

The investigation will try to establish why the orca got stranded and how it died, as well as gather information on its illness, local authorities said.

A group of experts attempted to use sonar techniques to help guide the animal back into its natural salt-water habitat this weekend, after its appearance in the iconic French river that flows through Paris astonished onlookers.

But the operation seeking to save the animal encountered “a lack of alertness, inconsistent reactions to sound stimuli and erratic and disoriented behaviour,” regional authorities said in a statement.

“The sound recordings also revealed vocal calls similar to cries of distress,” it said, adding that the animal appeared to be in a “critical state of health”.

“Her skin was so ulcerated… She must have been in agony. Pieces of skin were falling off, there was nothing that could be done,” said Gerard Mauger, vice-president of GECC, a Cherbourg-based association for the conservation of marine animals in the Channel.

“Everything was ready to euthanise her” when she was found dead, Mauger added.

The animal appeared to be suffering from mucormycosis, a fungal infection increasingly seen among marine mammals and which causes them severe distress.

Killer whales, which, despite their name belong to the dolphin family, are occasionally spotted in the English Channel but such sightings are considered rare, and even rarer in a river.

Experts said that while being in a river helped the animal to conserve energy, it also complicated its search for prey, especially for a species known to hunt in packs.

VIDEO: Frenchman throws cake at Mona Lisa ‘for the planet’

A visitor to the Louvre art gallery in Paris threw cake at the Mona Lisa, in a stunt he said was "for the planet".

Published: 30 May 2022 10:02 CEST
Videos taken by visitors to the famous gallery show the aftermath of the stunt, in which a young man reportedly stood up from a wheelchair and smeared cake and cream on the glass protecting Da Vinci’s painting, before throwing roses.

Being led out by security guards, the man can be heard shouting: “Think about the Earth. There are people who are destroying the Earth . . . That’s why I did this. Think of the planet.”

The painting is protected by a glass screen, so was undamaged. Later videos show security guards at the Louvre cleaning cream off the security screen.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Sunday afternoon.

At 1:30 pm, a Twitter user wrote: “I just saw a man throwing a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa”.

Several hours later, he published video showing the aftermath, adding: “It seems unreal to me, but a man dressed as an old lady got up from a wheelchair and tried to break the protective glass of the Mona Lisa. He then spread cake on the glass, and threw roses around him before being subdued by security.”

Several other Twitter uses also posted video of the aftermath of the incident.

Around 9 million visitors per year come to the Louvre – the world’s most-visited museum – and for many the Mona Lisa is the highlight of the their visit.

She is housed in a separate wing of the gallery, protected behind a glass screen, and has been the victim of several attemps at damage – in August 2009, a tourist threw a cup against the protective glass; in 1974, when the painting was in Tokyo an attempt was made to damage the oil with a red spray; in 1957, a Bolivian threw a stone at the painting, damaging it slightly.

It has been on display at the Louvre since 1797 and is the property of the French state. It has been in France since 1519, when its painter Leonardo Da Vinci died at Amboise while working for the French king. 

