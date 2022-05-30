For members
ANALYSIS: Why France is facing a severe worker shortage this summer
French businesses and unions are warning that worker shortages will lead to major problems in several sectors this summer - here's a look at which areas are affected and the root cause of the shortages.
Working in France: How to get financial aid while setting up a new business
If you're working a 9-5 job but have dreams of going freelance or setting up your own business, you could get financial help from the French state while you establish yourself. Here's how it works.
