Traffic across all of France terrible on Sunday

Roads across France will see heavy traffic on Sunday as people return from the countryside to big cities.

Bison Futé, an agency which provides travel advise, warned that the entire country would experience “extremely difficult traffic”.

⚠️ #BisonFuté annonce un weekend de l'Ascension en 🔴 & ⚫ sur les routes. Soyez prudents et consultez les prévisions détaillées avant de prendre le volant 👉 https://t.co/HpSqsmPeyL pic.twitter.com/hpKxrBVv0m — Sécurité routière (@RoutePlusSure) May 25, 2022

Travellers are advised to hit the roads as early as possible and to exercise patience.

Those using the following roads will experience particular difficulty:

In the south: A7, A8, A9, A61 and A75

In the Rhône-Alpes: A7

In western/central France: A10, A11, A13, A20 and A71

In Brittany: A81, A83, N12 and N157

In Ile-de-France: A6 and A10.

Anyone returning to Paris in the afternoon is likely to experience significant delays and traffic jams and toll booths. It is unlikely that the roads will clear to normal levels before midnight.

Those travelling from Italy to France via the Mont Blanc tunnel will also face long waiting times. Traffic is likely to be heaviest from 5pm to 9pm but in reality will be terrible throughout the afternoon.

You can find more detail about optimal travel times via the Bison Futé website.