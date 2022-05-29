Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Traffic across all of France terrible on Sunday

French authorities have warned anyone planning to use the roads that travel will be "extremely difficult" on Sunday as Ascension weekend draws to an end.

Published: 29 May 2022 11:55 CEST
All of France is set to experience long traffic jams on Sunday.
All of France is set to experience long traffic jams on Sunday. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

Roads across France will see heavy traffic on Sunday as people return from the countryside to big cities. 

Bison Futé, an agency which provides travel advise, warned that the entire country would experience “extremely difficult traffic”.

Travellers are advised to hit the roads as early as possible and to exercise patience. 

Those using the following roads will experience particular difficulty:

  • In the south: A7, A8, A9, A61 and A75
  • In the Rhône-Alpes: A7
  • In western/central France: A10, A11, A13, A20 and A71
  • In Brittany: A81, A83, N12 and N157
  • In Ile-de-France: A6 and A10.

Anyone returning to Paris in the afternoon is likely to experience significant delays and traffic jams and toll booths. It is unlikely that the roads will clear to normal levels before midnight. 

Those travelling from Italy to France via the Mont Blanc tunnel will also face long waiting times. Traffic is likely to be heaviest from 5pm to 9pm but in reality will be terrible throughout the afternoon. 

You can find more detail about optimal travel times via the Bison Futé website. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL

‘IT problems’ blamed for cancellation of flights from French airports

The French holiday weekend of Ascension has been hit by travel problems after Easyjet cancelled dozens of flights.

Published: 27 May 2022 12:18 CEST
'IT problems' blamed for cancellation of flights from French airports

Easyjet announced on Thursday that it would have to cancel several dozen flights, many of which were set to depart from French airports like Paris Charles de Gaulle, Lyon, Toulouse and Nice.

The British budget airline tweeted an apology to the customers impacted, explaining that ‘IT system issues’ were to blame. 

In total, 200 flights across Europe were affected, confirmed the British newspaper The Independent.

Several customers expressed frustration at the hours-long wait times, many taking to Twitter to vent, like this user below:

So what happened?

Easyjet has not been very specific about the issue aside from explaining that the root of the problem was a computer system failure. They announced quickly that they were working to restore their systems and that in the meantime customers should continue to check Flight Tracker in order to verify the status of their flight prior to leaving for the airport.

While flights were set to resume on Friday, Thursday’s cancellations have had a domino effect, bringing about further delays and cancellations for flights originally scheduled for Friday. 

If you have flights booked, it is best, as stated above, to keep an eye on Flight Tracker in order to avoid potentially long wait-times at the airport.

Will passengers be compensated?

While Easyjet initially explained the IT problem as “beyond [their] control” and an “exceptional circumstance,” the company eventually retracted these statements and released a new statement saying that “Customers can request compensation in accordance with the regulations.” Here is the link to their website to find out more.

If you plan to request a refund, be advised that under European regulation for air passenger rights, travellers should be entitled to compensation between €260 to €410 per person depending on the duration of the flight, with the latter representing flight distances of over 1,500 km. Read more here.

Since Brexit, passengers departing from the UK may no longer be covered by the European compensation rules.

SHOW COMMENTS