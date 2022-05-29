Read news from:
SPORT

French jetpack inventor injured after plunging into lake

Franky Zapata, creator of the 'flyboard', has been injured after crashing into a lake in his hometown of Biscarrosse.

Published: 29 May 2022 11:27 CEST
Franky Zapata has been dubbed 'the flying man' by French media.
Franky Zapata has been dubbed 'the flying man' by French media. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

After falling some 15 meters into a lake having seemingly lost control of his jetpack, Franky Zapata has been placed under observation at hospital. 

Officials told French media that the 40-year-old was conscious and showing “good sensitivity and motor skills”. 

The inventor had been giving a demonstration of the ‘flyboard’ in his hometown of Biscarrosse when the crash took place. 

Zapata has built a reputation as somewhat of a mad scientist in France. 

He shot to fame after zooming over a military parade on his flyboard as part of the 2019 Bastille Day celebrations. Three weeks later, he managed to fly over the English Channel in just 22 minutes using the machine. 

The flyboard, sadly, is not commercially available. 

SPORT

‘Shambolic and dangerous’: Chaos at Stade de France mars Champions League final

There were chaotic scenes at the Champions League football final in Paris on Saturday night, with long queues, kick-off delayed, police firing tear-gas and youths trying to force their way into the stadium.

Published: 28 May 2022 22:26 CEST
Updated: 29 May 2022 11:04 CEST
The match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC eventually got underway at 9.37pm, more than half an hour late, after chaotic scenes at the entry gates to the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just outside Paris. 

At the slated kick-off time of 9pm thousands of fans were still outside, with some having been queuing to get in for for more than two hours.

Problems are reported to have begun several hours before kick-off, with a pre-check of tickets and bags at the exit of the RER station at Stade de France turning into a dangerous bottleneck.

As the crush increased, the check was eventually waived, but many of the entry gates to the stadium were then closed after some people tried to force their way in.

Police then staged an intervention, including using tear gas, at the stadium after some fans tried to force their way into the ground, telling French media that the measure was “to repel attempts to intrude into the stadium”.

In a statement released just as the match ended, organisers UEFA blamed “Liverpool fans who had purchased fake tickets” for the chaos.

The statement read: “In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles.

“This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.

“As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.

“UEFA is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation.”

Meanwhile Liverpool FC has called for an investigation, saying in a statement: “We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.

“This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

“We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues.”

Football Supporters Europe, a lobbying group representing fans around the continent, hit back at the security arrangements.

“Fans at the Champions League final bear no responsibility for tonight’s fiasco,” it tweeted before the match finally got underway.

“Thousands are still trapped outside the stadium, remaining calm in the face of a completely unreasonable situation.

“We urge the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all fans.”

Kelly Cates, the daughter of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish, described the pre-match scenes outside France’s national stadium as “absolutely shambolic”.

“No way in, no way of knowing which way to go. Stay safe if you’re heading in,” Cates posted on her Twitter account.

Several eye witnesses including journalists said those trying to force their way into the ground were local youths.

One French police union Synergie-Officiers said: “Hordes of thugs came en masse to rob and assault supporters.”

Several videos posted on social media showed people either climbing over fences or trying to force their way into the stadium.

However Liverpool fans who had tickets were caught up in the chaos, with police spraying tear gas at fans waiting outside – including children.

An AFP journalist on the scene reported that about 20 people succeeding in getting into the ground.

Many of the seats in the official Liverpool end of the ground remained empty 25 minutes after the scheduled start time. Kick-off was delayed twice, with an in-ground announcement saying it was down to “fans arriving late” while UEFA said they delay was “due to a security issue”.

British football pundit Gary Lineker was among those stuck in the crowds outside, tweeting that he was “finding it impossible to get into the ground”.

France’s Interior minister Gérald Darmanin also weighed into the argument, blaming British fans.

He tweeted: “Thousands of British ‘fans’, without tickets or with fake tickets have forced the entrances and, sometimes, behaved violently towards stewards. Thank you to the many police forces mobilised tonight in this difficult context.”

Darmanin’s statement was ridiculed by many on Twitter who posted videos of local youths trying to get into the ground.

In a statement, the Paris police chief also blamed fans with no tickets or fake tickets for the chaos, claiming that their interventions had been to “restore order and remove those causing a disturbance”.

Paris police came in for sharp criticism for their actions, especially the use of tear gas on fans outside the grounds.

The statement from police said that “fans were dispersed without difficulty”, adding that there had been no major incidents in either of the two fan zones.

However fans reported being tear gassed at the fanzone at the Cour de Vincennes whilst there were also images of French police wading in with batons to break up a fight on a cafe terrace.

Paris police said there were 68 arrests in total in Paris and in Saint-Denis throughout the day including one man found with scores of fake tickets.

As estimated 60,000 Liverpool fans had travelled to Paris, most without tickets. Each club was allocated just 20,000 tickets for the 80,000-seater Stade de France.

The city of Paris had set up fan zones for fans without tickets – at Nation for Liverpool supporters and Saint-Denis for Real Madrid supporters. Both of these reached their full capacity before kick-off.

The match ended in a 1-0 win for the Spanish team.

