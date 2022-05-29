Read news from:
France drops Norwegian’s rape case against firemen

A Norwegian woman accused six members of the Parisian fire brigade of raping her in 2019 in a case that drew widespread media attention in France. The case was dropped on Saturday according to a judicial source.

Published: 29 May 2022 14:32 CEST
A French investigating magistrate has dropped a rape case filed by a Norwegian woman who accused six members of the Paris fire brigade of raping her in 2019, a judicial source said on Sunday.

The magistrate made the decision on April 28, the source — who asked not to be named — told AFP, confirming a report in the Le Parisien newspaper.

The women, a student and aged 20 at the time of the alleged events, accused the firemen of raping her at their barracks in the French capital on a night in May 2019.

She said she had a consensual relationship with one of the firemen she met in a bar, but was then raped by others.

Prosecutors opened an investigation into gang rape but the firemen insisted all sexual activity was consensual and they have never been charged in the case.

The investigating magistrate found there was not sufficient evidence to continue proceedings against the firemen, who at the time where aged 23-35, said the judicial source.

“It does not appear that the plaintiff was subjected to real violence, physical constraint or threats” or showed “a refusal and any resistance when new partners arrived,” said the ruling cited by Le Parisien.

Geraldine Vallat, a layer for one of the firemen, welcomed the ruling as a “relief” but said the accusations “had broken the dreams of a professional career” as all the men had been suspended during the case.

The Paris fire brigade is a unit of the ground army which intervenes in all emergency situations in the French capital. It is seen as a prestigious force but its image has been tainted by allegations of sexual harassment and assault in recent years.

French pensioner pushed out of 17th-floor window ‘may have been victim of anti-Semitic attack’

An 89-year-old man who was pushed out of his 17th-storey window by a neighbour may have been killed because he was Jewish, a prosecutor said on Friday, after several shocking anti-Semitic murders in France in recent years.

Published: 27 May 2022 17:58 CEST
The victim’s body was found at the foot of his building in Lyon, southeast France, on May 17th and the 51-year-old neighbour was arrested. But investigators did not initially charge him with a racist crime.

Last Sunday, the BNVCA anti-Semitism watchdog group said it would seek to be a plaintiff in the case, citing its similarity with the 2017 murder of Sarah Halimi, a 65-year-old thrown from her window in a case that sparked national outcry.

“After social media postings were provided to us, the prosector’s office has asked judges to consider the aggravating circumstance of an act committed because of the victim’s ethnicity, nationality, race or religion,” Lyon prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet told AFP.

He did not provide examples of the posts, but Gilles-William Goldnadel, a lawyer and commentator for CNews television, said on Wednesday on Twitter that the suspect had called out Goldnabel in messages, including one that told him to “remember your origins.”

“It’s no longer a question of telling us it’s the act of a mentally disturbed person. The truth of anti-Semitism must no longer be hidden,” Goldnadel wrote.

France has grappled with a sharp rise in violence targeting its roughly 500,000 Jews, the largest community in Europe, in addition to jihadist attacks in recent years.

The murder of Halimi drew particular outrage after the killer, who had shouted “Allahu akbar” (“God is greatest” in Arabic), avoided trial because a judge determined he was under the influence of drugs and not criminally responsible.

That prompted President Emmanuel Macron to seek a law change to ensure people face responsibility for violent crimes while under the influence of drugs, which was adopted in December 2021.

In 2018, 85-year-old Mireille Knoll was brutally stabbed in an attack by two men said to have been looking for “hidden treasures” in her Paris apartment.

