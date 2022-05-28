Read news from:
INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Trains, holidays, high court actions and football

From legal action centred on one of the very cores of French identity to another subject close to French hearts - holidays - our new weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week

Published: 28 May 2022 09:33 CEST
Inside France: Trains, holidays, high court actions and football
Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Burkini

It seems that political arguments about women’s swimwear are now a regular feature of French summers and the latest row over the ‘burkini’ has already gone all the way to the Interior ministry and prosecutors in Grenoble.

It’s unlikely to end there, though, and the full-body swimsuit could once again be heading for the highest court in France

OPINION If France is to belong in a multicultural world, it must accept its Muslim women

It’s not just about swimwear, of course, it’s about the secular state and France’s complicated relationship with race and religion.

The appointment of historian Pap Ndiaye as Education Minister – and the reaction to his appointment – has also given an insight into this perennially difficult issue.

OPINION New education minister has already given a lesson in France’s race problem

Let the train take the strain 

There’s a growing appetite for train travel in Europe as people turn their back on short-haul flights.

If you’re in France (or an undersea train-ride away in the UK) you’re well placed to take advantage of the excellent high-speed TGV network.

And this doesn’t stop at the borders – there are high-speed rail options (and night trains) to an increasing number of European cities, here are 6 cities within a 7-hour train ride from France.

Sure, it will take longer than flying but train travel is generally calmer, less stressful and takes you directly into a city centre, as well as being better for the planet.

The trick is to make the journey part of your holiday and really enjoy a few hours with a good book, beautiful scenery and perhaps a glass of nice wine that you have brought on board (no 100ml liquid limits on trains).

Faire le pont

If you’ve been in a French city in the second half of this week, you might have noticed that it’s unusually empty – that’s because many French families are at the beach or in the countryside.

This week represents the first chance of 2022 to faire le pont (do the bridge) – ie to combine a single day of annual leave with a public holiday to create a four-day weekend.

Thursday marked the Christian holiday of Ascension and allowed France to exercise what many joke is its true religion – holidays.

Because most public holidays are taken on the day of the week that they fall there are ‘good years’ and ‘bad years’ for holidays – 2022 is a bad year with several holidays (including May 1st and May 8th) falling on a weekend, meaning that this ‘bridge’ was particularly welcome.

Football

One place that won’t be quiet on Saturday, however, is Paris with the addition of an expected 50,000 Liverpool football fans.

The Champions League final is being held at the Stade de France on Saturday night (moved from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine) and will see Liverpool take on Real Madrid.

Paris city authorities have put together a detailed plan to accommodate the English fans, many of whom are expected to be travelling without tickets, with the creation of a fan zone in the east of the city – full details HERE.

Meanwhile French transport unions are marking the occasion in the traditional way – with a strike

Brits living in France are either getting very excited about the match or praying that their countrymen won’t embarrass them (sorry guys, I’m sure most of you are lovely but English football fans do have a certain reputation in Europe . . .)

Podcast

The Local’s Talking France podcast is back for season 2 – this time we’re branching out from politics to cover all aspects of French news and life in France.

You can find the latest episode HERE, taking in the climate crisis in France, political scandals and exactly why ‘secular’ France has so many Catholic holidays.

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Political drama, dodgy French accents and salads 

Always a country keen on drama, there has been plenty going on in France this week , as well as some talking points that you might have missed. Here are the highlights in our new weekend newsletter Inside France.

Published: 21 May 2022 10:37 CEST
Inside France: Political drama, dodgy French accents and salads 

———–

France has a new government.

This is actually a lot less dramatic than it sounds, it’s what in English we would call a government reshuffle – the newly re-elected Emmanuel Macron has appointed a new Prime Minister (Elisabeth Borne, France’s second ever female PM) she has has announced the new cabinet responsibilities.

READ ALSO Who’s who in France’s new government

We’ve seen quite a few familiar faces – Macron loyalists like Sebastian Lécournu promoted to defence minister and Stanislas Guerini becoming Public functions minister – while the Finance, Europe and Interior ministers kept their jobs.

There were also some new additions, with the big surprise being the appointment of historian and minorities specialist Pap Ndiaye as the Education minister, a big change in direction after the famously ‘anti-woke’ Jean-Michel Blanquer.

The Environment ministry is also an interesting one – instead of having a single Environment minister there are now two ministers, in charge of energy policy and the environmental transformation while PM Elisabeth Borne also has environment added to her title. That puts three women each with a reputation for formidable competence – Borne plus Agnès Pannier-Runacher and Amélie de Montchalin – in charge of France’s environmental policy. Only thing is, none of them have any background in environment . . . 

But definitely the highlight of the whole process has been discovering the existence of the non-profit organisation Clowns without Borders, the former employers of new Culture minister Rima Adbul Malak. The jokes pretty much write themselves . . .

Lesser-known citizenship path

The cause of more than one raised eyebrow – certainly among the British community in France – was the news that the British Brexit PM’s dad Stanley Johnson has become a French citizen.

In the interests of fairness, we should probably point out that Johnson père formerly lived in Brussels, worked at the European Commission and Brexit wasn’t his idea (although he does now support it).

While most people wanting French citizenship need either five years of residency or a French spouse, Stanley has used the lesser-known route of ancestry – his mother was French.

But the French rules state that if your parent has been out of France for more than 50 years before you make your claim you need to be able to demonstrate a “clear link” to France, which is apparently what Stanley has done.

The news left a slightly sour taste among people who live, work and pay tax in France who have not been able to secure citizenship for various reasons, particularly children who grew up in France with British parents but then left to go to university abroad, who by a strict reading of the rules are not eligible for citizenship. 

He’s described as being a fluent French speaker – here’s him being interviewed about his new status on the French TV channel BFM, so you can judge for yourselves. 

Scorched earth

The unusually early heatwave that hit France this week has now broken, but it seems to be a sign of things to come as Europe braces itself for an exceptionally hot summer.

Climate change, long dismissed by many as an academic exercise, is really being felt by many in their daily lives in France, with large areas of the country already on drought alert, much earlier than usual.

It’s something that must be top of the to-do list for the newly expanded Environment ministry, but there are already plenty of policies and advice in place to help people cope with heat and drought on a daily-basis from the legal water restrictions in place to the government advice to shut the shutters and eat regular meals (sadly a nice cooling rosé is not officially recommended).

Several of our readers around France have posted photos this week of dry, parched fields and nearly empty rivers. And it’s only May. 

French carnivores

I have vivid memories of sitting down for dinner in south west France with a local girl who informed me “I’m a vegetarian so I’ll have the chicken”.

It’s a cliché but perhaps not an unfair one that France is a pretty carnivorous society, and although things are changing quite rapidly in the big cities it can still be hard for vegans or vegetarians to get appropriate food in restaurants and cafés in rural or small town France.

Our veggie readers had great fun sharing their horror stories of ordering a ‘vegetarian’ salad that arrived draped in bacon, before sharing their practical tips for vegetarian or vegan dining in France.

