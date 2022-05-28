Inside France: Trains, holidays, high court actions and football

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Burkini

It seems that political arguments about women’s swimwear are now a regular feature of French summers and the latest row over the ‘burkini’ has already gone all the way to the Interior ministry and prosecutors in Grenoble.

It’s unlikely to end there, though, and the full-body swimsuit could once again be heading for the highest court in France.

It’s not just about swimwear, of course, it’s about the secular state and France’s complicated relationship with race and religion.

The appointment of historian Pap Ndiaye as Education Minister – and the reaction to his appointment – has also given an insight into this perennially difficult issue.

Let the train take the strain

There’s a growing appetite for train travel in Europe as people turn their back on short-haul flights.

If you’re in France (or an undersea train-ride away in the UK) you’re well placed to take advantage of the excellent high-speed TGV network.

And this doesn’t stop at the borders – there are high-speed rail options (and night trains) to an increasing number of European cities, here are 6 cities within a 7-hour train ride from France.

Sure, it will take longer than flying but train travel is generally calmer, less stressful and takes you directly into a city centre, as well as being better for the planet.

The trick is to make the journey part of your holiday and really enjoy a few hours with a good book, beautiful scenery and perhaps a glass of nice wine that you have brought on board (no 100ml liquid limits on trains).

Faire le pont

If you’ve been in a French city in the second half of this week, you might have noticed that it’s unusually empty – that’s because many French families are at the beach or in the countryside.

This week represents the first chance of 2022 to faire le pont (do the bridge) – ie to combine a single day of annual leave with a public holiday to create a four-day weekend.

Thursday marked the Christian holiday of Ascension and allowed France to exercise what many joke is its true religion – holidays.

Because most public holidays are taken on the day of the week that they fall there are ‘good years’ and ‘bad years’ for holidays – 2022 is a bad year with several holidays (including May 1st and May 8th) falling on a weekend, meaning that this ‘bridge’ was particularly welcome.

Football

One place that won’t be quiet on Saturday, however, is Paris with the addition of an expected 50,000 Liverpool football fans.

The Champions League final is being held at the Stade de France on Saturday night (moved from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine) and will see Liverpool take on Real Madrid.

Paris city authorities have put together a detailed plan to accommodate the English fans, many of whom are expected to be travelling without tickets, with the creation of a fan zone in the east of the city – full details HERE.

Meanwhile French transport unions are marking the occasion in the traditional way – with a strike.

Brits living in France are either getting very excited about the match or praying that their countrymen won’t embarrass them (sorry guys, I’m sure most of you are lovely but English football fans do have a certain reputation in Europe . . .)

Podcast

The Local’s Talking France podcast is back for season 2 – this time we’re branching out from politics to cover all aspects of French news and life in France.

You can find the latest episode HERE, taking in the climate crisis in France, political scandals and exactly why ‘secular’ France has so many Catholic holidays.

