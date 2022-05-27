‘IT problems’ blamed for cancellation of flights from French airports

Easyjet announced on Thursday that it would have to cancel several dozen flights, many of which were set to depart from French airports like Paris Charles de Gaulle, Lyon, Toulouse and Nice.
The British budget airline tweeted an apology to the customers impacted, explaining that ‘IT system issues’ were to blame.
We apologise to all customers whose flights have been affected by IT system issues. You can check your flight status here >>> https://t.co/z1q01rpz7Z
— easyJet (@easyJet) May 26, 2022
In total, 200 flights across Europe were affected, confirmed the British newspaper The Independent.
Several customers expressed frustration at the hours-long wait times, many taking to Twitter to vent, like this user below:
@easyjet sympa l’annulation du vol les 6h d’attente à l’aéroport et les 450€ pour un nouveau billet sinon j’espère que vous mettez pas un temps proportionnel à l’attente pour nous rembourser lol #easyJet #easyjetcanceledflight
— Laure-anne (@laure___anne) May 26, 2022
So what happened?
Easyjet has not been very specific about the issue aside from explaining that the root of the problem was a computer system failure. They announced quickly that they were working to restore their systems and that in the meantime customers should continue to check Flight Tracker in order to verify the status of their flight prior to leaving for the airport.
While flights were set to resume on Friday, Thursday’s cancellations have had a domino effect, bringing about further delays and cancellations for flights originally scheduled for Friday.
If you have flights booked, it is best, as stated above, to keep an eye on Flight Tracker in order to avoid potentially long wait-times at the airport.
Will passengers be compensated?
While Easyjet initially explained the IT problem as “beyond [their] control” and an “exceptional circumstance,” the company eventually retracted these statements and released a new statement saying that “Customers can request compensation in accordance with the regulations.” Here is the link to their website to find out more.
If you plan to request a refund, be advised that under European regulation for air passenger rights, travellers should be entitled to compensation between €260 to €410 per person depending on the duration of the flight, with the latter representing flight distances of over 1,500 km. Read more here.
Since Brexit, passengers departing from the UK may no longer be covered by the European compensation rules.
