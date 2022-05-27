French food group to send baby formula to USA

A spokesman said the packages of the Neocate brand formula for babies with allergies to cow’s milk should be available to distribute to families at the beginning of July.
The spokesman said Danone had more than doubled shipments of Neocate to the United States in recent months, but declined to provide a figure.
Scarcity of medical-grade baby formula in the United States caused by production problems and supply-chain issues has created grave problems for thousands of parents whose infants rely on it, sending them in frantic searches for the product.
The United States has even used its military planes to help speed up exports from Europe.
Danone’s rival Nestle shipped 31 tonnes of baby formula to the United States on Sunday.
