PODCAST: How the climate crisis is changing France and French public holidays explained

In this episode Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, along with new Local France reporter Genevieve Mansfield and political columnist John Lichfield.

We’re looking at the latest news in France – from the scandal surrounding the newly appointed disabilities minister to the latest developments from the Provence lavender fields.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Apple or Spotify, on the link below or download it HERE

John Lichfield told us: “I found France’s new prime minister more impressive than I expected when she was campaigning in my local town in Normandy, and all the polls indicate that Macron will win the majority that he needs in the parliamentary elections in June.”

Genevieve Mansfield examines some of the specific ways in which the climate crisis is already impacting life in France – from changes in wine vintages to coastal erosion.

She said: “The agriculture sector is so important for food production for France and for Europe – within the EU France really is the bread basket – but we might need to get used to fewer baguettes in the future, especially of global warning reaches the 2C mark that we’re afraid of. And of course a lot of French culture and traditions are bound up with its agriculture.”

And we’re also tackling some of the big questions about life in France, such as why the supposedly secular country has so many Christian holidays?

As ever, we’ll be answering questions from our readers and taking a look ahead at some upcoming events.

You can find this episode, plus all episodes from series 1 HERE, or on Spotify or Apple by searching Talking France.