Paris fanzone for Champions League final: What Liverpool fans need to know

Authorities in Paris are setting up a fanzone to allow the tens of thousands of Liverpool fans set to descend on Paris for the Champions League final to congregate in one place. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 24 May 2022 20:49 CEST
Liverpool supporters light flares at a fan zone in Madrid on June 1, 2019 before the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham. (Photo by CURTO DE LA TORRE / AFP)

Paris is readying a massive fanzone in the east of the city for thousands of Liverpool football fans who are expected in the city for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday May 28th.

Some 50,000 to 60,000 supporters of the Premier League team are expected in Paris and given Uefa has only given the club around 20,000 tickets for the final, thousands of fans will be in the French capital just for the atmosphere.

Which explains why authorities and the French Football Association (FFF) have agreed to set up a fanzone for the fans. 

Where will the fanzone be?

The reception area on the Cours de Vincennes, a huge avenue near Place de la Nation in the south east of the city.

The fanzone will be set up between the Boulevards de Picpus and Charonne and la rue des Pyrénées. See map below.

How do I get to the fanzone?

Paris is not a huge city so you could walk there if you are staying in central or eastern Paris.

Otherwise it’s public transport. The easiest way would be to get to Nation Metro stop which is on lines 1, 2,6 and 9. It’s also on the RER A trainline which runs through central Paris.

What time will it be open from?

According to Paris City Hall the fanzone will be open from 2pm and will remain open “until the end of the match”

Will the final be shown on big screens?

Neither the authorities in Paris, the police nor Uefa have confirmed whether or not the match will be shown live. When asked by The Local the police told us they would make an announcement towards the end of the week and that for the moment they would not confirm anything.

They have previously confirmed there will be giant screens in the fanzone so it’s possible they are simply avoiding announcing anything yet so as not to encourage more fans to come to Paris without tickets.

We’ll update this page as soon as we get it confirmed that match will be shown live on big screens. Certain French news sites are already suggesting this is the case. However it’s worth remembering that when the final was in Madrid it was not shown live in the fanzone, which left thousands of ticketless fans desperately trying to find a bar to watch it.

Will I need a ticket to enter the fanzone?

All fans will be free to enter the fanzone although they should expect tight security checks to get in including bag searches. There will no doubt be a big police presence in and around the site. 

Will I be able to buy a drink?

Authorities have said there will be places to buy food and drink within the fanzone. However expect queues.

Will there be other entertainment?

It’s expected there will be live music but nothing has been confirmed for now.

How do I get to the Stade de France from the fanzone?

Fans needing to get to the stadium will have to take public transport across the city using either the Metro or RER trains.
 
The easiest route may be to get to Gare de Lyon via the Metro (or walk) and then take the RER D north to the Stade de France (Direction Creil). Line 13 and the RER B also serve the Stade de France. More info on transport here.
 
 

Paris to set up fanzone for Liverpool fans in east of city

Between 50,000 and 60,000 Liverpool are expected to descend on Paris for the Champions League final against Spanish giants Real Madrid next Saturday and reports say that authorities in the city have taken steps to accommodate them.

Published: 20 May 2022 17:03 CEST
Paris is readying a massive fanzone in the east of the city for thousands of Liverpool football fans who are expected to descend on the city for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday May 28th, French sports daily L’Equipe has reported.

Local newspaper Le Parisien has also confirmed the plan for the fanzone although Paris authorities have not yet rubber stamped the plan publicly. 

The Local has asked Paris City Hall to confirm the report.

A meeting will take place on Monday involving Uefa, the French football association and local authorities in Paris and Saint-Denis after which there will likely be more news around the organisation of the fanzone.

READ ALSO What Liverpool fans coming to Paris for the Champions League final need to know

According to l’Equipe Paris authorities are are arranging a huge reception area on the Cours de Vincennes, a huge avenue near Place de la Nation in the south east of the city.

Cours de Vincennes, Google Street View

The fanzone will accommodate Liverpool fans with or without tickets for the final.

Two giant screens will be installed to broadcast concerts taking place in the afternoon. Food trucks and bars will be open.

However it is not clear whether the match itself will be broadcast live on the screens. 

Fans should be aware that they must undergo security checks before they will be allowed entry.

Cours de Vincennes is some distance from the ground, but was chosen above other options, including the Parc d’Exposition at Porte de Versailles, to the south of the city, a venue rejected for safety reasons.

 
If the fanzone does go ahead in the Cours de Vincennes then fans needing to get to the stadium will have to take public transport across the city using either the Metro or RER trains.
 
The easiest route may be to get to Gare de Lyon via the Metro (or walk) and then take the RER D north to the Stade de France (Direction Creil).
 

Real Madrid fans with tickets meanwhile, will be directed to a ‘fan meeting point’ at the Parc de la Légion d’honneur, close to the stadium in Saint-Denis. It will open mid-morning and close at 5pm, four hours ahead of kick off.

However Le Parisien newspaper says the fanzone in the park will then re-open to locals who’ll be able to watch the game on a big screen in the park. Again this needs to be confirmed.

READ ALSO What you should know about the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis

Tournament organisers Uefa hastily rearranged the Champions League final, which was originally scheduled to take place in Saint Petersburg, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

