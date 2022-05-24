Paris fanzone for Champions League final: What Liverpool fans need to know

Paris is readying a massive fanzone in the east of the city for thousands of Liverpool football fans who are expected in the city for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday May 28th.

Some 50,000 to 60,000 supporters of the Premier League team are expected in Paris and given Uefa has only given the club around 20,000 tickets for the final, thousands of fans will be in the French capital just for the atmosphere.

Which explains why authorities and the French Football Association (FFF) have agreed to set up a fanzone for the fans.

Where will the fanzone be?

The reception area on the Cours de Vincennes, a huge avenue near Place de la Nation in the south east of the city.

The fanzone will be set up between the Boulevards de Picpus and Charonne and la rue des Pyrénées. See map below.

How do I get to the fanzone?

Paris is not a huge city so you could walk there if you are staying in central or eastern Paris.

Otherwise it’s public transport. The easiest way would be to get to Nation Metro stop which is on lines 1, 2,6 and 9. It’s also on the RER A trainline which runs through central Paris.

What time will it be open from?

According to Paris City Hall the fanzone will be open from 2pm and will remain open “until the end of the match”.

Will the final be shown on big screens?

Neither the authorities in Paris, the police nor Uefa have confirmed whether or not the match will be shown live. When asked by The Local the police told us they would make an announcement towards the end of the week and that for the moment they would not confirm anything.

They have previously confirmed there will be giant screens in the fanzone so it’s possible they are simply avoiding announcing anything yet so as not to encourage more fans to come to Paris without tickets.

We’ll update this page as soon as we get it confirmed that match will be shown live on big screens. Certain French news sites are already suggesting this is the case. However it’s worth remembering that when the final was in Madrid it was not shown live in the fanzone, which left thousands of ticketless fans desperately trying to find a bar to watch it.

Will I need a ticket to enter the fanzone?

All fans will be free to enter the fanzone although they should expect tight security checks to get in including bag searches. There will no doubt be a big police presence in and around the site.

Will I be able to buy a drink?

Authorities have said there will be places to buy food and drink within the fanzone. However expect queues.

Will there be other entertainment?

It’s expected there will be live music but nothing has been confirmed for now.

How do I get to the Stade de France from the fanzone?

Fans needing to get to the stadium will have to take public transport across the city using either the Metro or RER trains.