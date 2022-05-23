Read news from:
FRANCE EXPLAINED

Car hire, grocery shopping and being veggie: 6 essential articles for life in France

From the shortage of available cars for rent in France this summer, to gaining French citizenship through ancestry, new tests for motorbikes and being vegetarian in a carnivore country - here are six articles you need to read to understand modern life in France.

Published: 23 May 2022 08:44 CEST
How to find a 'vegetarian' meal in France that doesn't contain any meat or fish. Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

With life returning to near-normal, pre-Covid conditions, tourism is booming. France is set to be a popular holiday destination this summer – but renting a vehicle could cost you a lot of money because of a combination of very high demand and reduced stocks.

So, if you are coming to France over the summer, and plan to hire a car to get around, we have some advice for you.

‘Book now’ – rental cars set to be scarce and expensive in France this summer

Bikers probably won’t like it – they campaigned hard to get the government to delay these measures until 2023 when they were first supposed to be brought in – but France’s highest administrative court has ruled that, from October, older motorbikes must undertake regular roadworthiness tests.

We explain more.

Contrôle technique: Motorbikes in France now need roadworthy tests

News broke last week that the father of Britain’s Brexit Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been granted French citizenship by ancestry.

We explain how you could do the same thing. Spoiler: it’s not easy.

How to obtain French citizenship through ancestry

Historically, France and vegetarianism don’t really mix. The consensus seems to be the country’s getting better at it, but there’s a way to go, yet.

While this can be frustrating, it also leads to some pretty memorable and funny experiences as our readers attest to in their accounts here.

‘My vegetarian crêpe was covered in crab and lobster’: Stories of going meat-free in France

And we also have some practical tips for veggies.

‘Call the restaurant’ – your tips for beging vegetarian or vegan in France

Speaking of food, with rising inflation and cost of living, many people in France are desperate to keep their grocery bills low.

Here are a few tips for how to avoid paying too much for food, drink and other everyday items. It won’t solve everything, but it may make things a little bit easier.

7 tips to keep your grocery shopping in France affordable

And finally, you may have noticed that the air where you are in France has been filled with drifting balls of white fluff. Fortunately, it’s perfectly natural and normal – there’s just a bit more of it this year. We explain exactly what it is.

What’s all that white fluff drifting around France?

POLITICS

Burkini: Why is the French interior minister getting involved in women’s swimwear?

Bikini, topless, swimsuit, wetsuit, burkini - what women wear to go swimming in France is apparently the business of the Interior Minister. Here's why.

Published: 19 May 2022 11:46 CEST
Updated: 22 May 2022 09:33 CEST
It’s a row that erupts regularly in France – the use of the ‘burkini’ swimsuit for women – but this year there is an added wrinkle thanks to the country’s new anti-separatism law.

What has happened?

Local authorities in Grenoble, eastern France, have updated the rules on swimwear in municipal pools.

French pools typically have strict rules on what you can wear, which are set by the local authority.

For women the rule is generally a one-piece swimsuit or bikini, but not a monokini – the term in France for wearing bikini bottoms only, or going topless. For men it’s Speedos and not baggy swim-shorts and many areas also stipulate a swimming cap for both sexes.

These rules typically apply only to local-authority run pools, if you’re in a privately-owned pool such as one attached to a hotel, spa or campsite then it’s up to the owners to decide the rules and if you’re lucky enough to have a private pool then obviously you can wear (or not wear) what you want.

READ ALSO Why are the French so obsessed with Speedos?

Now authorities in Grenoble have decided to relax their rules and allow baggy swim shorts for men while women can go topless (monokini) or wear the full-cover swimsuit known as the ‘burkini’. This is essentially a swimsuit that has arms and legs, similar in shape to a wetsuit but made of lighter fabric, while some types also have a head covering.

Is this a problem?

No-one seems to have had an issue with the swim shorts or the topless rule, but the addition of the ‘burkini’ to the list of accepted swimwear has caused a major stir, with many lining up to condemn the move.

Those against it insist that it’s not about comfy swimwear, it’s about laïcité – that is, the French secularism rules that also outlaw the wearing of religious clothing such as the Muslim headscarf and the Jewish kippah in State spaces such as schools and government offices.

READ ALSO Laïcité: How does France’s secularism law work?

The burkini is predominantly worn by Muslim women, although some non-Muslim women also prefer it because it’s more modest and – for outdoor pools – provides better sun protection. 

Grenoble’s mayor Eric Piolle, one of the country’s highest profile Green politicians who leads a broad left-wing coalition locally, has championed the city’s move as a victory.

“All we want is for women and men to be able to dress how they want,” Piolle told broadcaster RMC.

Is this France’s first burkini row?

Definitely not, the modest swimsuit has been causing a stir for some years now.

In 2016 several towns in the south of France attempted to ban the burkini on their beaches. This went all the way to the Constitutional Court, which ruled that such a ban was unconstitutional, and the State cannot dictate what people wear on the beach.

The situation in municipal pools is slightly different in that local authorities can make their own rules under local bylaws. Most pools don’t explicitly ban the burkini, but instead list what is acceptable – and that’s usually either a one-piece swimsuit or a bikini. These decisions are taken on hygiene, not religious, grounds.

The northwestern city of Rennes quietly updated its pool code in 2019 to allow burkinis and other types of swimwear, which seems to have passed unnoticed until the Grenoble row erupted.

Why is the Interior Minister getting involved?

What’s different about the latest row is the direct involvement of the Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. He appears to have no objection to topless swimming in Grenoble, but he is very upset about women covering up when going for a dip.

No, he’s not some kind of creepy beauty pageant judge from the 1970s – he’s upset about laïcité.

Darmanin called the decision “an unacceptable provocation” that is “contrary to our values”.

He has ordered the local Préfet to open a review of the decision, and later announced that prosecutors had opened an inquiry into Alliance Citoyenne, a group that supports the wearing of burkinis in pools.

And the reason that he gets to intervene directly on the issue of local swimming pools rules is France’s ‘anti-separatism’ law that was passed in 2020.

This wide-ranging law covers all sorts of issues from radical preaching in mosques to home-schooling, but it also bans local councils from agreeing to ‘religious demands’ and among its provisions it allows the Interior Minister to intervene directly on certain issues.

So far this power has been used mostly to deal with extremism in mosques, several of which have been closed down for short periods while extremist preachers were removed.

Darmanin’s foray into women’s swimwear seems to represent an extension of the use of these powers. 

Is this all because there is an election coming up?

Parliamentary elections are coming up in June and the political temperature is rising. It’s certainly noticeable that in Darmanin’s initial tweet about the matter he referred to Grenoble mayor Eric Piolle as a “supporter of Mélenchon”, although Piolle is actually a member of the Green party.

Mélenchon and his alliance of leftist parties are currently the main rival for Macron’s LREM at the parliamentary elections. 

