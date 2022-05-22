UPDATE: Stormy weather alerts issued in France

Read news from:
France's meteorological service has issued orange alerts for storms in 21 départements urging the population to be vigilant.

Published: 22 May 2022 11:34 CEST
Much of France is expected to experience stormy weather on Sunday. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

Météo France has warned that much of the country will experience storms on Sunday. 

21 départements have been issued orange weather warnings. 

They include Landes, Gironde, Lot, Lot-et-Garonne, Dordogne, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Vienne, Haute-Vienne, Corrèze, Creuse, Cantal, Puy-de-Dôme, Rhône, Allier, Cher, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Deux-Sèvres, Haute-Loire and Loire.

People living or visiting these areas are urged to “be very vigilant”. 

Forecasters predict hail and strong winds of up to 110km/h in some areas. Périgord, Limousin, Quercy and areas to the east of Poitou and Charentes are most likely to be battered by strong gusts. 

This weather is set to last until about 3AM on Monday. 

The storms will coincide with temperatures surpassing 30 degrees across much of the southern half of the country.

Last weekend, violent thunder storms left thousands of homes without electricity in northwestern France. 

Storm warning: 17 areas in northern France on weather alert

France's early heatwave is breaking on Friday in spectacular fashion, with Météo France forecasting ‘locally violent’ storms.

Published: 20 May 2022 10:59 CEST
Weather alerts have been issued for 17 départements in northern and central France.

The national forecaster’s mid-morning weather update put Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Somme, Aisne, Oise, Seine-Maritime, Eure, Ardennes, Marne, Val-d’Oise, Yvelines, Essonne, Seine-et-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne, and Paris on orange alert for storms – its second-highest weather warning, urging residents and visitors to those areas to be extra-vigilant.

Image: Météo France

Up to 30mm of rain in less than an hour is forecast, as the system crosses the country from west to east from the end of the morning and through the afternoon, with winds passing 100km/h as the locally violent storms pass. Hail showers are also possible.

The worst of the storms are expected to pass by about 6pm, but the current weather alert is in place until 6am Saturday, and may be updated as the day progresses. 

A further 29 departments, the entire northern half of France except the tip of Brittany, are on yellow alert for storms, with a further six currently on yellow alert for strong winds.

Last weekend, north-west France was affected by violent thunderstorms, which had left thousands of homes without electricity. Since then, France had experienced very high heat – in Paris the overnight heat record for the month of May was broken this week.

