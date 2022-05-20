Read news from:
Storm warning: 17 areas in northern France on weather alert

France's early heatwave is breaking on Friday in spectacular fashion, with Météo France forecasting ‘locally violent’ storms.

Published: 20 May 2022 10:59 CEST
(Photo: Philippe Huguen / AFP)

Weather alerts have been issued for 17 départements in northern and central France.

The national forecaster’s mid-morning weather update put Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Somme, Aisne, Oise, Seine-Maritime, Eure, Ardennes, Marne, Val-d’Oise, Yvelines, Essonne, Seine-et-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne, and Paris on orange alert for storms – its second-highest weather warning, urging residents and visitors to those areas to be extra-vigilant.

Image: Météo France

Up to 30mm of rain in less than an hour is forecast, as the system crosses the country from west to east from the end of the morning and through the afternoon, with winds passing 100km/h as the locally violent storms pass. Hail showers are also possible.

The worst of the storms are expected to pass by about 6pm, but the current weather alert is in place until 6am Saturday, and may be updated as the day progresses. 

A further 29 departments, the entire northern half of France except the tip of Brittany, are on yellow alert for storms, with a further six currently on yellow alert for strong winds.

Last weekend, north-west France was affected by violent thunderstorms, which had left thousands of homes without electricity. Since then, France had experienced very high heat – in Paris the overnight heat record for the month of May was broken this week.

Just how hot is this week’s May heatwave in France?

Temperature records are tumbling as France swelters in an early summer hot spell - and forecasters predict more highs will be reached before any respite.

Published: 18 May 2022 16:22 CEST
In the northern département of Manche, a département unaccustomed to high temperatures, the mercury reached 26C in La Hague on Tuesday, breaking a record for May dating back to 1922. The highest temperature on Tuesday across France was 32.8C recorded in Agen. But that record is not expected to last long.

Keraunos, the observatory for tornadoes and violent thunderstorms, warned that France could see a new national temperature record close to 37C between Friday and Sunday, some +17C higher than normal for the time of year.

According to national forecaster Météo France, temperatures were expected to hit 34C in Toulouse on Wednesday, beating the May record of 33.1C in the Pink City set in 2001, while Bordeaux was expected to see similarly high temperatures. Forecasters predicted 31C in Paris, compared to around 22C normally, while in the far north of the country, 29C was expected in Lille.

According to François Jobard, forecaster for Météo France, “since at least 1947, there has never been a ‘heat wave’ in May, because the hottest day in May remained well below 25.3 ° C (22.9°C: May 28, 2017). In fact, until now, this threshold has never been reached before a June 20…”

The reason for the unseasonably high temperatures? Since the beginning of May, France has been blocked under an anticyclone. “We are already seeing an anomaly of more than 2.7 degrees higher than average,” a Meteo France spokesperson told Franceinfo. 

Forecasters fear temperatures across the whole of the month could end up being 3C above normal. The hottest May on record was in 2011, when average temperatures were 1.85C higher than the average.

A European Commission report said the hottest May day since measurements began was expected on Wednesday, particularly in the Rhone valley.

Despite storms forecast for Wednesday in the north and west of the country, which are set to spread across France over the weekend, Météo France forecaster Gaétan Heymes said in a Tweet that it is “almost certain that this month will be drier than normal. Beating the 2011 drought record remains largely possible…”

That will mean nine of the past 10 months – December is the odd one out – have been drier than normal.

Meteorologists say the abnormal temperatures risk becoming more frequent in the coming years as a result of climate change.

“Heatwaves are set to become more frequent and tend to set in earlier in the spring than before,” Météo France said.

