Paris to set up fanzone for Liverpool fans ‘in east of city’

Paris is readying a massive fanzone in the east of the city for thousands of Liverpool football fans who are expected to descend on the city for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday May 28th, French sports daily L’Equipe has reported.
The Local has asked Paris City Hall to confirm the report.
According to l’Equipe Paris authorities are are arranging a huge reception area on the Cours de Vincennes, a huge avenue near Place de la Nation in the south east of the city.
The fanzone will accommodate Liverpool fans with or without tickets for the final.
Two giant screens will be installed to broadcast concerts taking place in the afternoon. Food trucks and bars will be open.
However it is not clear whether the match itself will be broadcast live on the screens.
Fans should be aware that they must undergo security checks before they will be allowed entry.
Cours de Vincennes is some distance from the ground, but was chosen above other options, including the Parc d’Exposition at Porte de Versailles, to the south of the city, a venue rejected for safety reasons.
Real Madrid fans with tickets meanwhile, will be directed to a ‘fan meeting point’ at the Parc de la Légion d’honneur, close to the stadium in Saint-Denis. It will open mid-morning and close at 5pm, four hours ahead of kick off.
Tournament organisers Uefa hastily rearranged the Champions League final, which was originally scheduled to take place in Saint Petersburg, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
