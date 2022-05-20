France to unveil new government on Friday afternoon

After winning a second term as president on April 24th Emmanuel Macron was widely expected to announce a reshuffle of his government and a new PM.

However the announcement of Elisabeth Borne in the PM role – only the second female prime minister in France’s history – did not come until Monday, May 16th.

Technically it is up to the PM to form the government, although in practice the president is usually heavily involved.

Speaking while on her first prime ministerial trip on Thursday, Borne said she and President Macron needed to “take their time to ensure the best team”.

Now the Elysée has said that the announcement will come on “Friday afternoon”.

There has been much speculation on who will be in the government, as Borne has the option of changing the roles of existing ministers and bringing in outsiders who are specialists or well-known in particular areas.

The first engagement of the new government will be a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday.

The most pressing task will be to win a majority for Macron’s LREM party in June’s parliamentary elections, which will allow the president to press on with the programme he has planned for his second term – including an ambitious restructuring of the country’s pension system.

