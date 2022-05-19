For members
TRAVEL NEWS
‘Book now’ – rental cars set to be scare and expensive in France this summer
Thinking about a French road trip this summer? You'll want to plan in advance, as hire cars are getting harder and harder to find and prices are skyrocketing.
Published: 19 May 2022 17:19 CEST
People queue outside rental car offices in Ajaccio (Corsica) in 2021 (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)
TOURISM
Six ‘Blue Flag’ outdoor swimming spots within easy reach of Paris
Summer has very definitely arrived in France and if you are looking to swim outdoors there are some great spots within easy reach of Paris that have the official "Blue Flag" award.
Published: 18 May 2022 15:33 CEST
