FOOD & DRINK

7 tips to keep your grocery shopping in France affordable

With rising inflation and cost of living, many people in France are desperate to keep their grocery bill low. Here are a few tips for how to avoid paying too much for food, drink and other everyday items.

Published: 19 May 2022 12:19 CEST
A Franprix employee arranges the shelves before opening (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

With inflation ticking upward, we’ve seen prices rise, especially for things like fresh vegetables, meat, pasta and cooking oil. Even though inflation is affecting food prices less than energy prices, buying groceries is still a huge part of every household’s budget, and unfortunately things are set to keep getting more pricey. 

We’ve put together a list of a few ways you can save a few euro at the supermarket:

Figure out if you qualify for any government benefits

First things first, it is worth seeing whether you can qualify for any existing government assistance, like CAF. On top of this, the French government has promised to set up a food voucher of €50 per month for low-income households after the parliamentary elections in June. 

Compare store prices

Unfortunately, going to the closest supermarket is not always the most economical solution. If you prioritise grocery stores on the lower end of the price spectrum (and you’re willing to walk a bit further) you can save a lot of money. A helpful tool to find the cheapest store near you is the “Que Choisir” online interactive map (click here) that has listed 4,000 affordable stores in mainland France. 

Discount grocery stores, like Lidl and Aldi, are great options for saving a little extra at checkout. But if you must go to a pricier chain, like Monoprix for instance, try to buy Monoprix brand items – they’re typically a little less expensive than name brand foods.

Plan ahead to make the most out of discounts

If you go online ahead of heading to the grocery store, you can see which items will be discounted (“promotion”). If you cannot find this information online, you can always go to the store and ask for a catalogue of that week’s sales items.

Normally, this is something the cashier should have access to. With these discounts in mind, you can construct more affordable recipes. 

Franprix’s website, the ‘discounts’ page

Also, if you’re looking for cheaper recipes in general, you can always go to blogs and online recipe sites specialised in frugal shopping. If you want to try some French specific sites, you can test out “https://www.marmiton.org/” or “https://1repas1euro.com/recettes/

When it comes to discounts though, be careful about conditions involved (particularly when it comes to loyalty cards).

Sometimes these promotions promise a lot, but actually getting your money back might not be as simple as slashing a few cents at the checkout – you might need to send the coupon somewhere to get the discount, or wait for points to accumulate on your card.

That being said, you can optimise your discounts using several online sites that allow you to combine your loyalty cards (Fidme, Fidall, and Stocard). Other online coupon sites include Groupon, which allows you to make grouped purchases (therefore cheaper), and Coupon Network and Shopmium, which help you benefit from existing discounts. For cashback plans, you can look to websites such as Shopmium, iGraal, FidMarques and Quoty, which allow you to be reimbursed for a part of your expenses.

Make a list, set a budget… and stick to it

It might seem obvious, but when you go into the store, try to resist temptation. The best way to do this is to keep track (in real time) how much you are spending.

Some stores make this easier by allowing you to carry around a ‘self-scanner,’ this will help you to watch your bill go up as you shop. Another tip for this is to withdraw the exact amount of cash you expect to need for the essentials of your trip – obviously in order to do this, you’ll need to know the base prices of your essential items, so it will require a bit of planning ahead.

Buy (then freeze) soon-to-expire products

A consumer’s best friend and sure-fire way to decrease waste! Items coming up on their use-by-date tend to be discounted, so if you plan to purchase these foods and then immediately freeze them, you can significantly extend their shelf life.

Lots of supermarkets make this easier for you by dedicating entire shelves to “short shelf life” items that, according to Elodie Toustou, the head of the “Money” section of the magazine 60 Millions de consommateurs, opting for these foods will allow you to “pay three to four times less.”

Another great way to do this is to use applications like “Phénix” and “Too Good to Go.” These applications will allow you to set your geographic parameter and then click on food stores, restaurants, and bakeries in your area that are getting rid of “panniers” (sacks) of soon-to-be-expired foods. Lots of times these panniers cost only a couple euros.

The trick here is to plan ahead by arriving at the start of the allotted time (if the boulangerie on your corner is offering “Too Good To Go” bags from 11am to 2pm, try to get there as close to 11am as possible for the best items).

Re-consider markets and farmer’s stores

Contrary to popular belief, buying from farmers’ markets and grocers that sell predominantly local products actually can save you money, particularly if you are buying the seasonally relevant fruits and vegetables. Buying directly from a producer can also allow you to eliminate the margin taken by intermediaries. But be careful, this rule is not true all the time.

One way to benefit from cheaper prices at markets is to arrive as late as possible, when the merchants have started to pack up their products. This might allow you to benefit from lower prices or even free items, as they’ll be hoping to get rid of their remaining items.

Know what items are most impacted by inflation

Finally, as inflation continues to increase, try your best to monitor which foods are most impacted. If possible, it might be worth removing or limiting them from your diet – or looking for more affordable alternatives.

FOOD & DRINK

‘Call the restaurant’: Your tips for being vegetarian or vegan in France

Wondering how to successfully avoid meat in France, while still getting to enjoy the fine cuisine? Our readers have some advice for you.

Published: 18 May 2022 16:19 CEST
'Call the restaurant': Your tips for being vegetarian or vegan in France

Trying to avoid meat and cheese in France is often seen as a lost cause. Often in France, you might be told that a meal does not qualify as a meal if it does not contain a protein (i.e. meat).

As of 2020, only 2.2 percent of the French people reported having “adopted a meat-free diet (pescetarian, vegetarian or vegan),” and an additional 24 percent said they try to limit their meat consumption, preferring to classify themselves as “flexitarians.” The remaining 74 percent of French people, according to the survey, are meat-eaters.

So, we asked our readers their advice for being vegan and/or vegetarian in France:

Tips for shopping

Bio shops were resoundingly popular amongst our vegetarian and vegan readers – almost every respondent recommended shopping either in the ‘bio’ section of your local grocery store, or seeking out a specific ‘bio’ store in your area. For reader Per Axel, these stores are essential. They explained that these stores can also be a good resource for finding other vegan or vegetarian friendly spots in the area:

“I always stop by a local Bio and ask for advice,” Axel said.

Chris Welch, among others, was pleasantly surprised to find large supermarkets’ ‘bio’ sections to be shockingly well-equipped:  “When I moved to France, I was surprised to find tofu easily available in the bio section of most supermarkets and this is a good place to shop for basics. The range of plant -based food has also increased significantly over recent years (at least in my city – it may be different in the countryside).” He added that the bio specific stores can be a bit pricier, but they have good options. 

However, it can still be a challenge to find some specific vegan products, like nutritional yeast, for example. Mary in Lyon explained that she has been successful in finding the ‘basics’ but that niche items is still a bit of a challenge.

Finally, baguettes! Regina Sinsky-Crosby, who lives in Bayonne, France, recommended heading straight to the boulangeries: “Baguettes are always your vegan friend! We will grab a couple with hummus, mustard and olives for le pique-nique.”

Finding the best stores and restaurants

Many readers use the app “Happy Cow” to find vegan and vegetarian friendly restaurants/ stores in their area. The app can also be found in website form, and it is a crowd-sourced collection of recommended vegan friendly places near you. It offers an interactive map that allows you to set specific filters in order to find exactly what you are looking for. The website also has a blog page and community page, which allow you to interact with other vegans or vegetarians in the area. 

Per Axel said that they have found online groups to be particularly helpful in finding the best spots, so considering Facebook groups like “Veggie & Vegan Food in France” could be a good place to start. 

Ensuring a positive restaurant experience

Wondering how to make sure you don’t end up with lardons in your salad? Our readers had some tips for that. First, you should definitely do your research and try to call ahead to explain your dietary restrictions.

“We have called ahead to high-end restaurants for vegetarian meals and have never been turned down. I think the French pride in cooking has lead to a culture shift enabling seasonal vegetables and fruits to take the spotlight,” said Regina Sinsky-Crosby. She also recommended ‘accidentally vegetarian’ restaurants, especially those that are immigrant owned. Three other readers echoed this advice, saying that Asian and Italian restaurants are typically safe bets for being to find some meat-free options. 

“Ask,” said Lynn Crosby, who lived in France from 2012-2020. This seems to be the best, and most practical thing our readers suggest. Lynn said that when she asked, she found that French chefs “love a challenge.” While some readers have had negative experiences with chefs who are unwilling to adjust the menu, many others have found chefs who are up for a challenge!

