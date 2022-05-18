For members
TOURISM
Six ‘Blue Flag’ outdoor swimming spots within easy reach of Paris
Summer has very definitely arrived in France and if you are looking to swim outdoors there are some great spots within easy reach of Paris that have the official "Blue Flag" award.
Published: 18 May 2022 15:33 CEST
(Photo: Eric Cabanis / AFP)
TOURISM
‘A European exception’: How tourists are flocking back to France after Covid
France is looking forward to a strong summer for tourism as homegrown holidaymaker numbers are boosted by the return of international travellers after two years of Covid-19.
Published: 13 May 2022 09:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments