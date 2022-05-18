Read news from:
Just how hot is this week’s May heatwave in France?

Temperature records are tumbling as France swelters in an early summer hot spell - and forecasters predict more highs will be reached before any respite.

Published: 18 May 2022 16:22 CEST
Children cool off in the "Miroir d'Eau" in Bordeaux, on May 18, 2022 as France bakes under a hot spell. (Photo: Philippe Lopez / AFP)

In the northern département of Manche, a département unaccustomed to high temperatures, the mercury reached 26C in La Hague on Tuesday, breaking a record for May dating back to 1922. The highest temperature on Tuesday across France was 32.8C recorded in Agen. But that record is not expected to last long.

Keraunos, the observatory for tornadoes and violent thunderstorms, warned that France could see a new national temperature record close to 37C between Friday and Sunday, some +17C higher than normal for the time of year.

According to national forecaster Météo France, temperatures were expected to hit 34C in Toulouse on Wednesday, beating the May record of 33.1C in the Pink City set in 2001, while Bordeaux was expected to see similarly high temperatures. Forecasters predicted 31C in Paris, compared to around 22C normally, while in the far north of the country, 29C was expected in Lille.

According to François Jobard, forecaster for Météo France, “since at least 1947, there has never been a ‘heat wave’ in May, because the hottest day in May remained well below 25.3 ° C (22.9°C: May 28, 2017). In fact, until now, this threshold has never been reached before a June 20…”

The reason for the unseasonably high temperatures? Since the beginning of May, France has been blocked under an anticyclone. “We are already seeing an anomaly of more than 2.7 degrees higher than average,” a Meteo France spokesperson told Franceinfo. 

Forecasters fear temperatures across the whole of the month could end up being 3C above normal. The hottest May on record was in 2011, when average temperatures were 1.85C higher than the average.

A European Commission report said the hottest May day since measurements began was expected on Wednesday, particularly in the Rhone valley.

Despite storms forecast for Wednesday in the north and west of the country, which are set to spread across France over the weekend, Météo France forecaster Gaétan Heymes said in a Tweet that it is “almost certain that this month will be drier than normal. Beating the 2011 drought record remains largely possible…”

That will mean nine of the past 10 months – December is the odd one out – have been drier than normal.

Meteorologists say the abnormal temperatures risk becoming more frequent in the coming years as a result of climate change.

“Heatwaves are set to become more frequent and tend to set in earlier in the spring than before,” Météo France said.

What to expect as France braces for three-day ‘heat dome’

Experts predict temperature records to fall as a well-known weather phenomenon forms over France - bringing highs more usually associated with July and August than mid-May. Here's what to expect.

Published: 16 May 2022 13:28 CEST
France basked in a late Spring heatwave last week, with temperatures topping 30C in parts of the country for the first time this year.

Now, as we enter the third week in May, forecasters are predicting that temperature records could tumble as a heat dome forms over the country.

Last week was hot, there’s no doubt, but not record-breaking – with higher figures recorded for the month in 1976, 1992, and 1998. But experts say even those highs could fall this week as a mass of hot air moves into France from the south – bringing temperatures more usually associated with July and August.

Temperatures over the weekend were already between 8C and 10C above average for the time of year – but, after a brief lull on Monday, they are set to intensify between Tuesday, May 17th, and Thursday, May 19th, as a so-called “heat dome” settles over the country. 

Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon. Screengrab from MétéoFrance.

A heat dome occurs when the atmospheric pressure acts like a lid and traps warm air from the ocean. This trapped mass of warm ocean air produces a “dome,” like a lid on a microwave meal, inside which temperatures rise. 

The phenomenon, which occurs mainly in spring and summer, is intensified by global warming, and contributes to the increasingly high temperatures recorded year after year. It can cause, in the worst cases, droughts and forest fires.

The mercury will pass 30C across most of the country in the middle of the week, and is expected to soar beyond 35C in the south. High humidity levels mean that it may feel closer to 40C in the south west, and may lead to storms.

There will be some respite overnight, but temperatures are not expected to drop much below 20C in larger cities.

Despite the high temperatures, France’s “plan canicule” will probably not be activated this time in any department or region. 

Average temperatures across France have to cross 30 to 35C during the day and 18 to 20C at night for three consecutive days to trigger the plan – and storms are forecast across a large part of the country on Friday, pushing cooler air down from the north.

