Contrôle technique: Motorbikes in France now need roadworthy tests

Environmental organisations in France have welcomed a court ruling that means motorbikes and motor scooters must undergo regular roadworthiness tests.
France’s highest administrative court, the Conseil d’Etat, ruled that a law requiring older vehicles with a capacity of 125CC or more to undergo contrôle technique tests must apply from October 1st, 2022.
The EU law on the tests for motorbikes and scooters was supposed to take effect from January 1st this year, but was kicked into the long grass until next year by government decree following protests from motorcyclists’ groups.
The court’s decision was welcomed by the three environmental NGOs that had referred the case to the court, including the association Respire. “It is a victory for public health, for ecology,” director Tony Renucci, told franceinfo after the ruling. “It is also an important step for France in its fight against air pollution.”
An estimated 2.5 million people hold motorbike licences in France – and another 1.5 million use scooters and other motorised two-wheelers which do not require a full motorcycle permit.
