FOOD & DRINK

‘Call the restaurant’: Your tips for being vegetarian or vegan in France

Wondering how to successfully avoid meat in France, while still getting to enjoy the fine cuisine? Our readers have some advice for you.

Published: 18 May 2022 16:19 CEST
The organic (bio) fresh section of an hypermarket store of French retail giant Carrefour, in Villeneuve-la-garenne, near Paris, on December 7, 2016. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

Trying to avoid meat and cheese in France is often seen as a lost cause. Often in France, you might be told that a meal does not qualify as a meal if it does not contain a protein (i.e. meat).

As of 2020, only 2.2 percent of the French people reported having “adopted a meat-free diet (pescetarian, vegetarian or vegan),” and an additional 24 percent said they try to limit their meat consumption, preferring to classify themselves as “flexitarians.” The remaining 74 percent of French people, according to the survey, are meat-eaters.

So, we asked our readers their advice for being vegan and/or vegetarian in France:

Tips for shopping

Bio shops were resoundingly popular amongst our vegetarian and vegan readers – almost every respondent recommended shopping either in the ‘bio’ section of your local grocery store, or seeking out a specific ‘bio’ store in your area. For reader Per Axel, these stores are essential. They explained that these stores can also be a good resource for finding other vegan or vegetarian friendly spots in the area:

“I always stop by a local Bio and ask for advice,” Axel said.

Chris Welch, among others, was pleasantly surprised to find large supermarkets’ ‘bio’ sections to be shockingly well-equipped:  “When I moved to France, I was surprised to find tofu easily available in the bio section of most supermarkets and this is a good place to shop for basics. The range of plant -based food has also increased significantly over recent years (at least in my city – it may be different in the countryside).” He added that the bio specific stores can be a bit pricier, but they have good options. 

However, it can still be a challenge to find some specific vegan products, like nutritional yeast, for example. Mary in Lyon explained that she has been successful in finding the ‘basics’ but that niche items is still a bit of a challenge.

Finally, baguettes! Regina Sinsky-Crosby, who lives in Bayonne, France, recommended heading straight to the boulangeries: “Baguettes are always your vegan friend! We will grab a couple with hummus, mustard and olives for le pique-nique.”

Finding the best stores and restaurants

Many readers use the app “Happy Cow” to find vegan and vegetarian friendly restaurants/ stores in their area. The app can also be found in website form, and it is a crowd-sourced collection of recommended vegan friendly places near you. It offers an interactive map that allows you to set specific filters in order to find exactly what you are looking for. The website also has a blog page and community page, which allow you to interact with other vegans or vegetarians in the area. 

Per Axel said that they have found online groups to be particularly helpful in finding the best spots, so considering Facebook groups like “Veggie & Vegan Food in France” could be a good place to start. 

Ensuring a positive restaurant experience

Wondering how to make sure you don’t end up with lardons in your salad? Our readers had some tips for that. First, you should definitely do your research and try to call ahead to explain your dietary restrictions.

“We have called ahead to high-end restaurants for vegetarian meals and have never been turned down. I think the French pride in cooking has lead to a culture shift enabling seasonal vegetables and fruits to take the spotlight,” said Regina Sinsky-Crosby. She also recommended ‘accidentally vegetarian’ restaurants, especially those that are immigrant owned. Three other readers echoed this advice, saying that Asian and Italian restaurants are typically safe bets for being to find some meat-free options. 

“Ask,” said Lynn Crosby, who lived in France from 2012-2020. This seems to be the best, and most practical thing our readers suggest. Lynn said that when she asked, she found that French chefs “love a challenge.” While some readers have had negative experiences with chefs who are unwilling to adjust the menu, many others have found chefs who are up for a challenge!

FOOD & DRINK

Regional cuisine: What to eat and drink in central France

When travelling through France ordering local dishes and drinks is always a good bet, so we're taking a virtual roadtrip through France, highlighting some of the must-try regional specialities.

Published: 17 May 2022 15:45 CEST
This section of our roadtrip takes in the central part of France, from the tourist hotspots of the Alps and west coast seaside resorts through the less well know (but wonderful) central regions. 

The following is just our personal recommendation for some of the areas we’re passing through – please leave your suggestions and foodie tips in the comments box below.

Savoie/Haut-Savoie – Extremely popular for winter sports, the French Alps are stunning all year round and a summer trip for hiking, cycling or water sports is also highly recommended. The long, cold winters and the popularity of sporty holidays means that many Savoie specialities tend towards the hearty, filling, cheese-based and calorific – fondue, raclette and tartiflette.

What to order: It has to be fondue – but this is really a winter dish. Although some tourist spots sell it in summer it’s best enjoyed after a hard day hiking or skiing while watching the snow swirl around outside your window. The basics of a fondue are always the same – a big pot of melted cheese and some bread to dip in – but there are many varieties based on cheese type. We prefer a mixed-cheese option to get the full flavour spectrum, in the spirit of going local let’s order the Fondue Savoyard.

To drink: Wine! Old Swiss and French grannies will tell you that drinking water with fondue can be fatal, as it causes the cheese to solidify and stick in your stomach. As far as we know this has never been proven with science, but it’s definitely true that a crisp white wine is perfect to cut through the rich, fatty cheese.

Opt for a local vin jaune for the perfect partner.  

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Alpina Eclectic Hotel**** (@alpinaeclectichotel_chamonix)

Lyon – you might think that the whole of France is a foodie destination, but to French people Lyon is the ‘foodie capital’, and for that reason it’s a highly popular staycation destination with the French. Definitely check out the ‘bouchon’ restaurants which specialise in the best in local cuisine. 

What to order: Brioche de pralines rosé. There are so many delicious Lyon savoury specialities that it’s hard to pick one so we’ve gone for a sweet treat here. Pink pralines (nuts in a sugar coating) are the city’s signature sweet and while they’re great on their own, for an extra indulgent treat you can get brioche (sweet bread) studded with pink pralines. A slice (or two) with a pot of coffee is quite possibly the world’s best breakfast.

And to drink:  Beaujolais. Stick with us here, there’s more to beaujolais than the much-derided beaujolais nouveau (although that is getting better these days). The wine appellation extends almost to Lyon and is home to hundreds of small vineyards all making beautiful wines, many of whom are taking up production of vins bio (organic) or vins naturel.  

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Chocolate Maker • Pralus (@maisonpralus)

READ ALSO: Bio, natural or biodynamic: 5 things to know about French organic wines

Auvergne – central France tends to get missed by many tourists, which is a real shame because much of it is stunning, as well as being quieter and cheaper than the coastal areas. The area is dotted with mountains and (extinct) volcanoes which give it a really dramatic character.

What to order: Auvergnat cuisine is quite meat-based, although the region is also known for good cheeses. To combine the two into one meal, we highly recommend aligot – a type of silky, creamy mashed potato with lots of stringy cheese stirred in – topped with a sausage. Have this at a restaurant with a glass or good wine or buy it from a street stall and go watch the town’s famous rugby team. Either way, the experience will be sublime.

And to drink: Volvic. Those volcanoes that we mentioned earlier give the name to one of France’s most famous mineral waters – Volvic. The water is apparently filtered through six layers of rock for five years, so give your liver a rest and sample some.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Ambassade d’Auvergne (@ambassadeauvergne)

Corrèze – moving west takes us into Corrèze, one of France’s most sparsely populated départements and one that even some French people would struggle to point to on a map. Transport is not all that easy unless you have a car but if it’s well worth the effort to visit this hidden but lovely corner of France.

What to order: Savoury dishes often feature mushrooms (especially ceps) and chestnuts and freshwater fish such as perch are also popular but we’re going to pick a dessert – clafoutis. The baked fruit flan is hugely popular across France but is traditional in Corrèze – in the classic form it’s made with cherries, but lots of different fruit options are available.

And to drink: They grow a lot of nuts in Corrèze and as well as eating them, they’re often made into digéstifs as well. If by this stage of the roadtrip you are feeling a little heavy, try an after-dinner liqueur to help you digest (although, despite the name scientists claim that a digéstif doesn’t actually help digestion).

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Constance 💛🌸 (@sport_andlife)

Île d’Oléron – We’ve now reached the west coast, and just off the shore of the Vendée are two beautiful islands. Île de Ré is known as the ‘French Hamptons’ because it’s such a popular holiday destination for rich Parisians, while its smaller brother Île d’Oléron is less high profile but equally lovely.

What to order: This area is the centre of France’s oyster production and if you take a trip around the island (or on the mainland) you will see hundreds of oyster beds. Virtually all local restaurants serve them, but you’ll also see them piled high at markets, where the stallholders will shuck them for you if you’re afraid of losing a finger in the process.

And to drink: The island is known for its white wines which pair perfectly with oysters. Stop off at the market for a quick glass (and an oyster or two) when you’ve finished your shopping or buy a bottle, plus a platter of oysters and have a picnic. 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Anne Bories (@anne.bories5)

Head to our Food & Drink section to find guides to the regional specialities of southern and northern France.

