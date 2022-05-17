For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
What you should do if you need to give up French residency
If you're leaving France for good, or for a long period, then you need to make sure that all your paperwork is up to date before you leave and that might mean officially giving up French residency. Here's how to do it.
Published: 17 May 2022 13:11 CEST
WORK PERMITS
Six official websites to know if you’re planning to work in France
French bureaucracy is well-known for being complicated for foreigners to navigate but there are certain official government websites that are designed to help you if you are working or hiring in France.
Published: 10 May 2022 16:06 CEST
