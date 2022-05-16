For members
COVID-19
Where in France do you still need a face mask?
In France, masks will no longer be required on indoor transport as of Monday, May 16th. Here are rules and recommendations that are still in place:
Published: 16 May 2022 08:27 CEST
Commuters wearing facemasks walk through Saint-Lazare station of in Paris (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
TRAVEL NEWS
Covid face mask rule on flights in Europe set to be eased
The mandatory EU-wide mask requirement for air travel is set to be dropped from Monday, May 16th, but airlines may still require passengers to wear masks on some or all flights
Published: 11 May 2022 16:17 CEST
