What to expect as France braces for three-day ‘heat dome’

Experts predict temperature records to fall as a well-known weather phenomenon forms over France - bringing highs more usually associated with July and August than mid-May. Here's what to expect.

Published: 16 May 2022 13:28 CEST
(Photo: Philippe Huguen / AFP)

France basked in a late Spring heatwave last week, with temperatures topping 30C in parts of the country for the first time this year.

Now, as we enter the third week in May, forecasters are predicting that temperature records could tumble as a heat dome forms over the country.

Last week was hot, there’s no doubt, but not record-breaking – with higher figures recorded for the month in 1976, 1992, and 1998. But experts say even those highs could fall this week as a mass of hot air moves into France from the south – bringing temperatures more usually associated with July and August.

Temperatures over the weekend were already between 8C and 10C above average for the time of year – but, after a brief lull on Monday, they are set to intensify between Tuesday, May 17th, and Thursday, May 19th, as a so-called “heat dome” settles over the country. 

Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon. Screengrab from MétéoFrance.

A heat dome occurs when the atmospheric pressure acts like a lid and traps warm air from the ocean. This trapped mass of warm ocean air produces a “dome,” like a lid on a microwave meal, inside which temperatures rise. 

The phenomenon, which occurs mainly in spring and summer, is intensified by global warming, and contributes to the increasingly high temperatures recorded year after year. It can cause, in the worst cases, droughts and forest fires.

The mercury will pass 30C across most of the country in the middle of the week, and is expected to soar beyond 35C in the south. High humidity levels mean that it may feel closer to 40C in the south west, and may lead to storms.

There will be some respite overnight, but temperatures are not expected to drop much below 20C in larger cities.

Despite the high temperatures, France’s “plan canicule” will probably not be activated this time in any department or region. 

Average temperatures across France have to cross 30 to 35C during the day and 18 to 20C at night for three consecutive days to trigger the plan – and storms are forecast across a large part of the country on Friday, pushing cooler air down from the north.

ENVIRONMENT

‘No region has been spared’: Why the dry weather in France is causing concern

France is used to long, hot summers. The French are even used to water restrictions. But the warm, dry conditions right now, after another dry winter could have implications beyond not being allowed to water your tomatoes.

Published: 12 May 2022 16:29 CEST
The Local reported on the unusually early spell of warm weather earlier this week and concerns over water levels as temperatures passed 30C in the southwest of the country for the first time this year. Since that report, the number of départements under water restrictions because of drought has risen from 10 to 15. One area in the east of Bouches-du-Rhône is already at ‘crisis’ level.

National forecaster Meteo-France said the country was in the grip of a hot spell that is “notable for its timing, its duration and its geographical spread”, and had recorded a 20-percent drop in rainfall nationally between September 2021 and April 2022.

French farmers are worried about their harvests. France is the EU’s biggest wheat exporter, and one of the top five in the world. But hopes that French farmers would be able to offset at least some of the shortfall in the world’s supply of grain following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been hit by the record low rainfall so far this year, which have prompted warnings of a large drop in yields.

The hot, dry conditions could not have come at a worse time. On Monday, France’s Agriculture Ministry warned about the impact of an unseasonably hot and dry stretch which it said “will have an impact on cereal production” in France following lower-than-average winter rainfall.

As well as wheat, other crops sown in winter, such as barley, are in a crucial development stage, while corn and sunflower production over the summer could also be hit.

Farmers have had to water wheat already, otherwise yields would drop dramatically. “We wouldn’t normally water at this time of the year but the dry periods are coming earlier and earlier,” one farmer in the Loiret told AFP. “If we don’t water today, we’ll lose 50 percent of our output.” 

The war in Ukraine means wheat prices are already at record levels – already at more than €400 a tonne in Europe for delivery in September, up from €260/tonne a year before Russia’s invasion. A strong harvest in France would offset some of the global food chain issues caused by the conflict.

But, because of the lack of rain, two-thirds of France is already experiencing dry to very dry soils – prompting concern of a soil or agricultural drought, in which the water deficit in soil is bad enough to alter the proper development of vegetation. 

Over the past three months, soils have remained very dry for the season in the eastern half of France, Corsica and locally in northern France – a situation that occurs, on average, one year in 10.  

They have been extremely dry over the same period in PACA, Corsica, the Massif Central, parts of Burgundy, the Grand-East and Hauts-de-France, a one-year-in-25 situation.  

That means the prospect is for a smaller than usual wheat harvest. With wheat-producing states in the US such as Kansas and Oklahoma also suffering in drought conditions, a poor harvest in France this year could be particularly significant – and could lead to wheat prices rising even higher.

“We already had markets that were very nervous. This is adding to tensions,” Nathan Cordier, a grain market analysts at agricultural consultancy Agritel, told AFP. “France is one of the major players in the wheat market and people are counting on it. “The question is whether export volumes will be enough.”

“No region has been spared. We can see the earth cracking every day,” Christiane Lambert, of France’s biggest agricultural union FNSEA, told AFP on Monday. “If things carry on like this, farmers who can irrigate their crops will be able to deal with it but the others will face a dramatic reduction in yields.”

France’s current hot spell is expected to last until the middle of next week. Forecasts beyond that time are too unreliable to be taken seriously, but Meteo France has warned that the climate trend for the summer is that it will most likely be drier and hotter than normal.

If rain returns towards the end of the month and into June, experts say it will partially compensate for the water deficit in the year to date, but will not have much effect on the water table or river flows.

