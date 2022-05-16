Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

A new Prime Minister, Covid rules relaxed, Cannes kicks off, and election candidates must confirm their plan to run for office - here’s what’s happening in France this week

Published: 16 May 2022 09:56 CEST
Updated: 16 May 2022 11:07 CEST
On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week
France's Prime Minister Jean Castex. (Photo: Ludovic Marin / AFP)

Monday

Public transport mask mandates – The requirement to wear a facemask on public transport in France was dropped on Monday, as Covid-19 cases fall across the country. But it remains compulsory to wear one in nursing homes, hospitals and other medical centres. France’s decision to drop mask mandates on public transport coincides with a Europe-wide relaxation of rules for flights. Local rules will still apply, and airlines can still require passengers to wear facemasks.

PM to quit – Prime Minister Jean Castex has already handed in his ‘very simple, very classic’ resignation letter to re-elected President Emmanuel Macron and officially stand down, allowing President Emmanuel Macron – three weeks after his re-election – to begin his second term with a fresh cabinet.

It has been rumoured that Macron will name a female PM, with Audrey Azoulay – who has been Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 2017 – one of those namechecked in dispatches. If he does choose a woman, she will become France’s second female PM after Edith Cresson, who held the post between May 1991 and April 1992.

Burkini rules – Grenoble, in southeastern France, is set to reignite one of France’s recurring summer debates when it votes to authorise the “burkini” in state-run swimming pools.

The all-in-one swimsuit, used by some Muslim women to cover their bodies and hair while bathing, has become almost as topical as ice cream and sun hats during the holiday season in recent years. Seen as a symbol of creeping Islamism by its critics and an affront to France’s secular traditions, many right-wingers and some feminists would like to ban it outright. It is prohibited in most state-run pools – for hygiene rather than religious reasons reasons — the same strict swimwear rules mean men are required to squeeze into tight-fitting trunks.

But the city council, dominated by the EELV green party, is set to scrap its bathing dress code on Monday, effectively authorising long body coverings, beach shorts and topless bathing.

Tuesday

Phew, what a scorcher – It was warm last week. It’s set to get even hotter this week, as a ‘heat dome’ settles over France after weekend storms in the north and west. The southwest of the country, in particular, will be hot from Tuesday May 17th, with temperatures set to top 30C across most of the country, and 35C in the southwest. Combined with high humidity, it’s set to feel closer to 40C in parts during the day, forecasters have warned, while night-time temperatures are expected to hover around 20C. The stickiest conditions are expected between Tuesday and Thursday, with the dome set to break up on Friday.

Cannes do – The 75th Cannes Festival opens in the glamorous town on the south coast of France with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie movie “Z”. 

Rock n roll – The smashed guitar that finally broke up Oasis will be one of a number of big-ticket items going under the hammer at an auction at Hôtel Drouot in Paris. Noel Gallagher’s guitar is expected to fetch between €300,000 and €500,000.

Friday

Candidates assemble – It’s the last day for candidates for next month’s legislative elections in France to officially confirm they will run for election.

Saturday

Sport – Defending champions Barcelona take on seven-time winners Lyon in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Turin. The French side are the most successful team in the competition.

Sunday

May 22nd marks the start of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros. It will run until the men’s final on June 5th.

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From school exams to the start of a new political term, foreign trips to high-profile court cases, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 9 May 2022 09:05 CEST
On the agenda: What's happening in France this week

Monday

Genocide trial – the trial begins in Paris of Laurent Bucyibaruta – who is accused of genocide, complicity in genocide and complicity in crimes against humanity, which occurred during the Rwanda genocide in 1994. Bucyibaruta is one of only a handful of Rwandans to go on trial in France over the genocide that saw an estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus perish in 100 days of slaughter.

Schools return – school holidays end in Zone C (Paris and the south west), so all schools have now begun the new term, since Zones A and B Easter holidays have already ended.

Macron in Berlin – Emmanuel Macron is on the first foreign trip of his second term and he’s going to Berlin to talk Europe with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. Political insiders say a “big intervention” on the EU is expected from Macron. 

Journée de l’Europe – Monday is also Europe Day, where countries celebrate the EU.

Fillon appeal – ex Prime Minister and former presidential candidate Francois Fillon will learn on Monday whether his appeal against his conviction for abuse of public funds – by employing his wife Penelope in a ‘fake job’ – will be successful. The revelations of the misuse of more than €1 million in public finds torpedoed Fillon’s 2017 attempt to be elected president.

Tuesday

Professional elections at Uber – workers at ‘gig economy’ firms including Deliveroo and Uber will have their first ever ‘professional elections’ on Tuesday – these are where staff delegates are chosen, and have come about because of court rulings that workers at these firms are in fact employees with associated rights – including the right to staff delegates – rather than self-employed.

Wednesday

Baccalaureate exams – school pupils will begin the speciality tests for the general and technological baccalaureate between Wednesday and Friday. The tests had been postponed from March because of the pandemic. The main bac exams are later in the school year.

Thursday

Zemmour at appeal court – the appeal court is set to hand down a decision on former presidential candidate Eric Zemmour. The extreme right political was convicted of denying a crime against humanity by saying that gay people were not targeted during the Holocaust.

Saturday

Eurovision song contest – the contest takes place in Turin, Italy, with France given just a one percent chance of winning by bookies. In a break with tradition, France has elected to send a song sung in the Breton language this year.

