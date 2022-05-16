For members
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE
On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week
A new Prime Minister, Covid rules relaxed, Cannes kicks off, and election candidates must confirm their plan to run for office - here’s what’s happening in France this week
Published: 16 May 2022 09:56 CEST
Updated: 16 May 2022 11:07 CEST
France's Prime Minister Jean Castex. (Photo: Ludovic Marin / AFP)
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE
On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week
From school exams to the start of a new political term, foreign trips to high-profile court cases, here's what is happening in France this week.
Published: 9 May 2022 09:05 CEST
