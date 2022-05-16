French Expression of the Day: Bien fait pour toi

Why do I need to know bien fait pour toi?

Because you might have been confused the last time you heard this phrase – which seems pretty kind on paper – only being used by parents who seem to be at their wits-end with their kids.

What does it mean?

Bien fait pour toi – usually pronounced something like bee-ahn fay pore twah – literally means “well done for you,” and though it looks like a compliment on paper, it is actually all about getting your comeuppance. The phrase more accurately translates to “serves you right” or “you got what you deserved” in English.

You’ll probably hear this mostly around parents speaking to their children, or in particularly tense conversations. The phrase is not exactly one to throw around lightly, so it should be reserved for situations that really call for it. But if you’re really looking to get your point across, and you’re feeling quite exasperated, this might be the phrase for you.

If you are looking for a gentler way to tell your child that they should have listened to you, you could say “je t’avais prévenu” (I warned you) or “la prochaine fois que tu m’écouteras” (next time you will listen to me).

Use it like this

Tu as raté ton examen parce que tu n’as rien étudié…c’est bien fait pour toi ! – You failed your test because you did not study at all; you got what you deserved.

Je t’ai dit de ne pas manger tous ces bonbons trois fois, et tu n’as pas voulu écouter. Maintenant ton estomac te fait mal, alors bien fait pour toi. – I told you three times not to eat all that candy but you wouldn’t listen and now your stomach hurts. Serves you right.