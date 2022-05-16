Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Bien fait pour toi

This phrase looks nice on paper, but you might want to ‘fais gaffe’ when using it.

Published: 16 May 2022 12:17 CEST
Why do I need to know bien fait pour toi?

Because you might have been confused the last time you heard this phrase – which seems pretty kind on paper – only being used by parents who seem to be at their wits-end with their kids.

What does it mean?

Bien fait pour toi – usually pronounced something like  bee-ahn fay pore twah – literally means “well done for you,” and though it looks like a compliment on paper, it is actually all about getting your comeuppance. The phrase more accurately translates to “serves you right” or “you got what you deserved” in English. 

You’ll probably hear this mostly around parents speaking to their children, or in particularly tense conversations. The phrase is not exactly one to throw around lightly, so it should be reserved for situations that really call for it. But if you’re really looking to get your point across, and you’re feeling quite exasperated, this might be the phrase for you.

If you are looking for a gentler way to tell your child that they should have listened to you, you could say “je t’avais prévenu” (I warned you) or “la prochaine fois que tu m’écouteras” (next time you will listen to me).

Use it like this

Tu as raté ton examen parce que tu n’as rien étudié…c’est bien fait pour toi ! – You failed your test because you did not study at all; you got what you deserved. 

Je t’ai dit de ne pas manger tous ces bonbons trois fois, et tu n’as pas voulu écouter. Maintenant ton estomac te fait mal, alors bien fait pour toi. – I told you three times not to eat all that candy but you wouldn’t listen and now your stomach hurts. Serves you right.

French Expression of the Day: Ça m’est égal

You’ve probably heard this French phrase a thousand times, but you might not have realised it actually does not use the verb “mettre”.

Published: 13 May 2022 13:07 CEST
Why do I need to know ça m’est égal?

Because sometimes you just don’t have a strong opinion and you need to communicate that.

What does it mean?

Ça m’est égal – pronounced roughly as “sah meh taygahl” – literally means “it is equal to me.” It is a commonly used French expression, and you’ll typically hear it more than you will see it in writing. Basically, the phrase in English means “I don’t have a preference” or “both options are the same to me.” It’s a synonym to the expression you might hear more often: “je m’en fiche” which literally means “I don’t care.” 

You may be used to hearing this expression, but maybe you thought it was “ça met égal” (it puts equal) based on its pronunciation. 

You can use this expression in a number of settings, though take care to watch your tone of voice when using it – it could be received as a bit too carefree with the wrong audience.

If you want more ways to say “I don’t care” in French, here is our comprehensive list

Use it like this

Je n’ai pas de préférence pour le restaurant où nous mangerons ce soir. Ça m’est égal. – I don’t have a preference regarding the restaurant we eat at tonight. Both options are the same to me.

Je peux payer en espèces ou par carte. Ça m’est égal. –  I can pay by cash or card, I don’t have a preference.

