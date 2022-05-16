Read news from:
WORKING IN FRANCE

EXPLAINED: Why it just became a little easier to be self-employed in France

Life might be a bit easier for self-employed workers in France now that a new law has gone into effect. Here are the details.

Published: 16 May 2022 14:47 CEST
Photo by Brad Neathery on Unsplash

Over three million people are considered “self-employed” in France, and their lives might have become a bit easier now that the “law in favor of independent professional activity” has officially come into force. 

Voted on in February 2022 under Macron’s first mandate, the law, which came into effect on May 15th, seeks to create a simpler and, above all, more protective legal, fiscal and social environment for “artisans, shopkeepers, micro-entrepreneurs and people of liberal professions.”

Who exactly does the changes cover?

The changes could impact France’s three million “travailleurs independents” which includes all kinds of self-employed workers working in many different professions.

The one self-employed status in France probably most familiar to readers is micro-entrepreneur but many kinds of small business owners and contractors are also considered travailleurs independents.

Now, here are the changes worth knowing about:

A better protection and separation of personal assets

One of the most important changes this law will bring is a more clear separation between personal and professional assets. As of May 15th, those registered as ‘self-employed’ (micro-entrepeneur/ entreprise individuelle) will see their personal and professional assets automatically separated. This means that should there be professional financial constraints, particularly involving creditors, the self-employed person’s personal assets will be more protected from being seized if the individual runs  into problems. This includes places of residence, personal vehicles, and movable assets. 

However, Assembly rapporteur Marie-Christine Verdier-Jouclas warned previously: “We should not expect miracles, because the most important creditors, including banks, will continue to require special securities on certain assets of entrepreneurs, including their personal property.”

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said: “We expect banking institutions to take all responsibility in the implementation of this reform. We will be very vigilant.”

It will be easier to claim the unemployment benefit for the self-employed

Self-employed people will now have an easier time claiming the “allowance of independent workers” (L’allocation pour les travailleurs indépendants) which is essentially an unemployment benefit specifically directed at the self-employed.

Now, they must simply be able to show that they have involuntarily lost employment – meaning the activity they were performing as a self-employed person is no longer viable. Previously, self-employed workers were required to be going through the legal process of “receivership or judicial liquidation” to claim this allowance. Now, a ‘cessation of activity’ can be certified by a trusted third party, such as a chartered accountant. 

In order to qualify for this benefit, self-employed workers now must prove at least €10,000 of income spanning over one of the last two years, in contrast to the previous rule that required a minimum of €10,000 on average over the last two financial years. The benefit will depend on the earnings of the worker, with the maximum amount being €800 per month, and the minimum being €600.

The benefit can be paid for up to six months (182 days), and it is not renewable. 

It will be easier access to professional training (the ‘CFP’) 

In return for the contribution to professional training (CFP) to which they are subject, self-employed workers can, under certain conditions, benefit from total or partial financing of their professional training. But for this, they must be patient. With the NAF code of their activity, they must identify the training access fund (FAF) to which they belong. To make their task easier, the legislator has listed the different FAFs on the entreprendre.service-public.fr website.

If you are wondering whether your professional activity fits into this definition, but you are not sure, you can reach out to your local Chambres du Commerce et de l’Industrie. Be advised that some fields, like practicing law, for example, cannot claim this status.

POLITICS

No more TV licence: The measures Macron is banking on to fight cost of living crisis

With prices of essential products as well as fuel continuing to rise in France President Emmanuel Macron is planning on introducing or extending a series of measures to ease the burden on households.

Published: 12 May 2022 12:44 CEST
No more TV licence: The measures Macron is banking on to fight cost of living crisis

With the parliamentary elections a month away (June 12th – 19th) and Prime Minister Jean Castex’s resignation expected imminently Macron’s current government spokesman Gabriel Attal has listed a few steps it would take to combat inflation and rising costs of living.

 The measures will of course depend on Macron’s group winning a majority in parliament.

The bill, which would focus on household purchasing power would be in parliament “as soon as the MPs are elected,” promised current president of the Assemblé Nationale and Macron ally, Richard Ferrand, last Sunday.

Following Wednesday’s Council of Minister’s meeting government spokesperson Gabriel Attal mentioned a few measures that the new government – once it has been named – will seek to push through.

Here is what they have proposed so far:

Extending the existing cap on energy prices until the end of 2022

In September 2021, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a “tariff shield” to protect French households from global increases on electricity tariffs. The price hike intended for February 2022 was capped at four percent, which stands to be extended until the end of 2022.

Extending of the €0.15 to €0.18 rebate per litre of fuel, to address the rising cost of fuel

As of April 1st, the French government has been offering a €0.15 to €0.18 rebate per litre of fuel to offset soaring fuel prices. This measure, which cost the French government just over €2 billion, was only intended to be in effect for four months (originally set to end August 2022). It also stands to be extended after the upcoming parliamentary elections. There is also talk of creating an additional aid device specifically for workers who travel long distances to get to the office.

Abolishing the ‘audiovisual tax’ or TV licence

Any resident that owns a television or “equivalent device” is required to pay an audiovisual license fee (redevance audiovisuelle).

The money from this tax is used to finance public television and radio broadcasters. On the campaign trail, President Macron promised to scrap this tax if re-elected. The official notes from Council of Minister’s meeting says the government intends to do this in 2022, but does not make it clear when.

Tripling of the cap for the “Macron” bonus 

This is the tax-free bonus that companies can choose to offer to employees who make under the minimum wage tripled. The government is now proposing to triple the original maximum for this bonus, which was previously set to €1,000. It could rise to €2,000, and even to €6,000 for companies, with less than 50 employees.

Indexing pensions, to make them more reflective of higher costs of living

Macron discussed adjusting retirees’ pensions to reflect inflation while campaigning. The Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire referred to it as an “urgent measure” to increase the purchasing power of elderly French people.

Creating a food voucher for the lowest earning households

Another campaign promise from Macron, this would be specifically intended to help low-earning households and self-employed people combat rising prices at the grocery store. This could represent between €50 to €60 per month.

Ultimately, the implementation of the law to build up household purchasing power will depend on the results of the législatives. The latest polls indicate that the Presidents’ Ensemble coalition will win an estimated 300 to 350 seats, which represents an absolute majority. In contrast, the United Left coalition (Nupes) are expected to come in second place with between 105 and 168 seats, while the National Rally and the Republicans are estimated to trail behind, respectively.

What about the other parties, though?

Jean-Luc Mélenchon has been campaigning for the 3ème tour (parliamentary elections) with proposals to lower the VAT (the ‘Value Added Tax,’ or Goods and Services Tax that exists in the European Union) and fix prices for certain products. Some of Mélenchon’s co-candidates in the Left coalition have proposed more drastic changes, such as a proposal to index wages to be proportional to rising inflation. Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen has stated her opposition to Macron’s government’s plans, arguing they support the already privileged, and that her party would work to “defend work and purchasing power.”

