EXPLAINED: Why it just became a little easier to be self-employed in France
Life might be a bit easier for self-employed workers in France now that a new law has gone into effect. Here are the details.
Published: 16 May 2022 14:47 CEST
Photo by Brad Neathery on Unsplash
No more TV licence: The measures Macron is banking on to fight cost of living crisis
With prices of essential products as well as fuel continuing to rise in France President Emmanuel Macron is planning on introducing or extending a series of measures to ease the burden on households.
Published: 12 May 2022 12:44 CEST
