Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FRENCH POLITICS

France’s Macron starts second term with challenges mounting

French President Emmanuel Macron formally begins his second term in office on Saturday, maintaining suspense about his new government ahead of parliamentary elections next month that will shape his next five years in power.

Published: 14 May 2022 11:16 CEST
France's Macron starts second term with challenges mounting
Macron stands in the gardens of the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on May 7, 2022 following his re-election. Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/AFP

The 44-year-old scored a solid victory in presidential polls on April 24th against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, but still needs a majority in parliament to be able to push through his domestic reform agenda. 

The identity of Macron’s new government is expected to set the tone for campaigning, with the president suggesting he intends to name only the second woman prime minister in modern French history.

READ ALSO: France’s Macron vows new start at second term inauguration

Speculation has been rife in the French media, with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and current Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne seen as possible candidates, but Macron has taken his time to name a replacement for outgoing Premier Jean Castex.

“It’s been decided, but no one knows who it is,” a presidential advisor told AFP on condition of anonymity. An announcement is expected early next week.

Macron’s Republic on the Move party has been renamed Renaissance ahead of the parliamentary polls on June 12 and 19, with several centrist and centre-right parties set to compete under the collective pro-Macron banner of “Together”.

France’s splintered left-wing parties have also agreed a tie-up under the leadership of former Trotskyist Jean-Luc Melenchon who has set his sights on a parliamentary majority to thwart Macron’s plans. 

READ ALSO: PROFILE: Who is France’s ‘sagacious tortoise’ Jean-Luc Mélenchon?

“To go from around 60 MPs (in the current parliament) to a majority is highly improbable, but the dynamic created by the new union could mean they make major progress,” Frederic Dabi, head of the Ifop polling group, told AFP this week.

Le Pen’s National Rally and France’s ailing mainstream right-wing party, the Republicans, are also hoping to bounce back from their disappointment in the presidential election by securing significant representation in the 577-seat parliament.

‘Combination of challenges’

Macron won re-election with promises to continue his broadly pro-business and pro-EU policies of his first term, with more tax cuts, welfare reform and pledged a new emphasis on environmental protection for the next five years.

The biggest change is expected to be in his style of governing. The former investment banker repeatedly promised “a new method” that will be less top-down — a move designed to tackle his reputation for elitism and high-handedness.

“For it to work, there needs to be results that are concrete and visible to people,” Bernard Sananes, the head of polling group Elabe, told AFP. “If it’s just about showing you’re listening to people, that’s great but it won’t be enough.”

Others wonder whether the more consultative style is in keeping with the temperament of a president who is known to centralise decision-making and once theorised that French people wanted a king-like figure at the centre of national life.

His short-term domestic priority is expected to be tackling a cost-of-living crisis that dominated the presidential campaign due to sharp rises in energy prices and other goods linked to product shortages and the war in Ukraine.

In foreign policy, where Macron will have a free hand as president irrespective of the parliamentary result, he has promised to work to deepen the 27-member European Union while managing the fallout from the Ukraine conflict.

READ ALSO: Macron: It will take decades for Ukraine to join EU

Macron has positioned himself as a key link to the Kremlin through his regular talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while also authorising weapons deliveries to Ukraine and offering the partly occupied country his full support.

“Rarely has our world and our country been confronted with such a combination of challenges,” Macron said as he was inaugurated for his second term on May 7th.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FRENCH POLITICS

Macron’s party announces name change and centrist alliance

French President Emmanuel Macron's party has announced a name change and an alliance with two other centrist groups ahead of the parliamentary elections in June.

Published: 5 May 2022 18:29 CEST
Macron's party announces name change and centrist alliance

Stanislas Guerini, the delegate general of LREM (La République en marche), announced at a press conference on Thursday that LREM would be changing its name. The presidential party will now be called “Renaissance.”

During the conference in Paris, Guerini said that the new name will allow the six-year-old political party to “rebuild” and “continue expanding its political movement.” Guerini explained that the party will “always make the choice of enlightenment against obscurantism.”

READ ALSO When are the French parliamentary elections and why are they important?

This is not the first time the party has changed its name.

When it was formed as a grassroots group in 2016 it was called En marche ! (on the march), but later dropped the exclamation mark.

After Emmanuel Macron won the presidency in 2017, the party added ‘La République’ to the name, becoming La République en marche (The republic on the march) commonly shortened to LREM.

Although the party has worked hard to grow as an organisation, it is still widely considered ‘Macron’s party’ and supporters are commonly known simply as macronistes

The latest iteration of the party comes as Macron has won a second term as president, but faces a tough battle to win a majority in the parliamentary elections in June.

The party is also facing the prospect of having to fight the 2027 election with a new candidate – in France presidents can only have two consecutive terms.

Guerini spoke at a joint press conference with Richard Ferrand, the LREM president in the French parliament, François Bayrou of the ‘MoDem’ party which currently forms a group with LREM and Edouard Philippe of the ‘Horizons’ party.

Philippe, currently mayor of Le Havre, is Macron’s former prime minister and is widely believed to be planning his own bid for the presidency in 2027. He formed the Horizons party last year, with the declared intention of consolidating the centre group in French politics.

The three announced that they will be creating a federation called “Ensemble” to bring together these three parties in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The announcement comes after the four major leftist parties (the far-left La France Insoumise, the Greens, the centre-left Parti Socialiste and the Communists) their own alliance in order to fight the parliamentary elections. 

OPINION France’s left alliance is an optical illusion and will not win

The centrist alliance essentially consolidates votes in the parliamentary elections into ‘blocks’ of leftist of centrist voters. The right – far-right Rassemblement National under Marine Le Pen, centre-right Les Républicains and Eric Zemmour’s extreme right block – has no agreement.

SHOW COMMENTS