SPORT

Why has the US takeover of an iconic French football club caused uproar?

Leftist politicians were up in arms Friday after a US investment firm purchased a beloved blue-collar soccer club, warning that a French cultural and sporting icon could wither in American hands.

Published: 13 May 2022 15:35 CEST
Former president Francois Hollande visiting the "Red Star" football club in Saint-Ouen, outside Paris (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ENA / POOL / AFP)

Third-division Red Star — which has an English name — is one of France’s oldest clubs, created in 1897 by the World Cup founder Jules Rimet.

While the club’s performance on the pitch has not always matched its popularity, Red Star’s bastion in the gritty northern Paris suburb of Saint-Ouen is hallowed ground for working-class fans, many of whom have fond memories of the area’s Communist past.

A match on April 15 had to be abandoned after supporters inundated the pitch with smoke bombs to protest the purchase by Miami-based 777 Partners, a private equity group focusing on finance businesses.

Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who is forging an alliance to challenge President Emmanuel Macron in parliamentary elections next month, was among several politicians who signed an open letter in Le Monde daily denouncing the takeover.

“For us, Red Star is a common good that cannot be sacrified on the altar of profit,” they wrote, urging the government to scupper the sale and defend “a different vision of football.”

Fans claim that 777 is buying up the club — and the pool of potential talent in the low-income neighbourhoods that surround it — to pluck players for its other clubs.

The firm also owns Standard Liege in Belgium, Genoa in Italy and Vasco de Gama in Brazil, and says it has a “major stake” in Spanish first division side Sevilla.

Red Star’s former majority owner Patrice Haddad vowed that 777 would respect the club’s DNA and its “human aspect.”

“How can we protect accessible football if we don’t have the resources? How can we have tickets costing just 10 euros ($10.40)? You need money for all that,” he told sports daily L’Equipe this week.

POLITICS

No more TV licence: The measures Macron is banking on to fight cost of living crisis

With prices of essential products as well as fuel continuing to rise in France President Emmanuel Macron is planning on introducing or extending a series of measures to ease the burden on households.

Published: 12 May 2022 12:44 CEST
With the parliamentary elections a month away (June 12th – 19th) and Prime Minister Jean Castex’s resignation expected imminently Macron’s current government spokesman Gabriel Attal has listed a few steps it would take to combat inflation and rising costs of living.

 The measures will of course depend on Macron’s group winning a majority in parliament.

The bill, which would focus on household purchasing power would be in parliament “as soon as the MPs are elected,” promised current president of the Assemblé Nationale and Macron ally, Richard Ferrand, last Sunday.

Following Wednesday’s Council of Minister’s meeting government spokesperson Gabriel Attal mentioned a few measures that the new government – once it has been named – will seek to push through.

Here is what they have proposed so far:

Extending the existing cap on energy prices until the end of 2022

In September 2021, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a “tariff shield” to protect French households from global increases on electricity tariffs. The price hike intended for February 2022 was capped at four percent, which stands to be extended until the end of 2022.

Extending of the €0.15 to €0.18 rebate per litre of fuel, to address the rising cost of fuel

As of April 1st, the French government has been offering a €0.15 to €0.18 rebate per litre of fuel to offset soaring fuel prices. This measure, which cost the French government just over €2 billion, was only intended to be in effect for four months (originally set to end August 2022). It also stands to be extended after the upcoming parliamentary elections. There is also talk of creating an additional aid device specifically for workers who travel long distances to get to the office.

Abolishing the ‘audiovisual tax’ or TV licence

Any resident that owns a television or “equivalent device” is required to pay an audiovisual license fee (redevance audiovisuelle).

The money from this tax is used to finance public television and radio broadcasters. On the campaign trail, President Macron promised to scrap this tax if re-elected. The official notes from Council of Minister’s meeting says the government intends to do this in 2022, but does not make it clear when.

Tripling of the cap for the “Macron” bonus 

This is the tax-free bonus that companies can choose to offer to employees who make under the minimum wage tripled. The government is now proposing to triple the original maximum for this bonus, which was previously set to €1,000. It could rise to €2,000, and even to €6,000 for companies, with less than 50 employees.

Indexing pensions, to make them more reflective of higher costs of living

Macron discussed adjusting retirees’ pensions to reflect inflation while campaigning. The Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire referred to it as an “urgent measure” to increase the purchasing power of elderly French people.

Creating a food voucher for the lowest earning households

Another campaign promise from Macron, this would be specifically intended to help low-earning households and self-employed people combat rising prices at the grocery store. This could represent between €50 to €60 per month.

Ultimately, the implementation of the law to build up household purchasing power will depend on the results of the législatives. The latest polls indicate that the Presidents’ Ensemble coalition will win an estimated 300 to 350 seats, which represents an absolute majority. In contrast, the United Left coalition (Nupes) are expected to come in second place with between 105 and 168 seats, while the National Rally and the Republicans are estimated to trail behind, respectively.

What about the other parties, though?

Jean-Luc Mélenchon has been campaigning for the 3ème tour (parliamentary elections) with proposals to lower the VAT (the ‘Value Added Tax,’ or Goods and Services Tax that exists in the European Union) and fix prices for certain products. Some of Mélenchon’s co-candidates in the Left coalition have proposed more drastic changes, such as a proposal to index wages to be proportional to rising inflation. Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen has stated her opposition to Macron’s government’s plans, arguing they support the already privileged, and that her party would work to “defend work and purchasing power.”

