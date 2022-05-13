Read news from:
It’s not in the Alps: What you need to know about France’s newest and longest cable car

France’s longest cable car was inaugurated on Friday May 13th , 86 years after it was first planned.

Published: 13 May 2022 13:09 CEST
(Photo by Lionel Bonaventure / AFP)

Think cable cars, think winter sports in the snow-covered Alps. But France’s longest cable car, which has just opened to users, is not in what many would consider to be the mode of transport’s natural habitat.

The delayed 3km Téléo service opened in Toulouse on Friday, May 13th, 2022, two years later than scheduled because of Covid-19, and links the Oncopole, on one side of the Garonne, and the l’université des sciences et de médecine Paul-Sabatier, on the other.

(Photo by Lionel Bonaventure / AFP)

It is expected to carry at least 8,000 passengers a day, up to 1,500 an hour in each direction. Journeys will take 10 minutes, and the 14 cars – designed by Paolo Pininfarina, the designer of Porsche and Maserati, and which can accommodate 35 people – will run every one-and-a-half minutes at peak times.

In comparison, travel between the two sites can take as long as 30 minutes on the roads in rush hour. Even during quieter periods, journey times in cars is 11 minutes.

The project cost €82.4 million, more than had been anticipated because of objections to the original route, which would have had a station in front of the lycée Bellevue. But, thanks to its three-cable system, the service operate even in high winds. It has been designed to run even when the autan wind – which can reach 108km/h – is blowing.

A telecar service was first planned in 1936, when Albert Bedouce, the city’s mayor, was the Minister of Public Works in Léon Blum’s first government. Plans were shelved at the outbreak of the Second World War.

The scheme was reopened in 2004. But, a lack of long-term support from elected officials meant work did not start until 2018.

(Photo by Lionel Bonaventure / AFP)

TRANSPORT

Paris region imposes traffic limit as air pollution spikes

The Paris region is to limit traffic from Saturday morning in response to two consecutive days of heavy particulate pollution.

Published: 25 March 2022 16:52 CET
Paris region imposes traffic limit as air pollution spikes

The Préfecture de Police is to introduce new rules in Île-de-France, a French region containing Paris, in response high levels of air pollution. 

The following measures will remain in place from Saturday morning at 5:30am until pollution has dropped below the recommended limit:

  • Only drivers with a Critic’Air class 0, 1 or 2 sticker (the lowest-polluting vehicles) will be allowed to drive within the A86 ring-road that surrounds Paris;
  • Speed limits will be reduced across the region. 130km/h zones will be reduced to 110km/h, 110km/h zones will be reduced to 90km/h, 90km/h roads will be reduced to 70km/h 

The police will be conducting checks to ensure that these rules are respected. 

While the restrictions remain in place, authorities are calling for people to limit journeys, work from home and if necessary, car-share. 

Can I drive in Paris?

As previously mentioned, only vehicles that are labelled as Critic’Air 2 or below will be able to drive within Paris itself. But what does this mean?

Critic’Air 0 vehicles are ones that are powered by electricity or hydrogen.

Critic’Air 1 vehicles can run on petrol but must have already been in circulation no earlier than 2011 for cars, by 2017 for motorcycles or by 2014 for heavy goods vehicles.

Critic’Air 2 vehicles can use petrol or diesel. Diesel cars must have been in circulation no earlier than 2011 and petrol ones no earlier than 2006. Motorcycles must have been in circulation no earlier than 2007. Diesel heavy-goods vehicles must have been in service no earlier than 2014 while petrol ones no earlier than 2009. 

Even outside of heavy air pollution periods, it has been illegal for vehicles of a Critic’Air 4 category (two wheeled vehicles registered before 2000, diesel cars registered before 2001 and HGVs registered before 2006) to enter Paris.

From July 2022 Critic’Air 3 vehicles (two-wheeled vehicles from before 2004, petrol cars from before 1997, diesel cars from before 2006, diesel HGVs from before 2009 and petrol HGVs from before 2001) will be banned from entering the city. 

The city will ban Critic’Air 2 vehicles from January 2024 and hopes to only allow ‘clean’ vehicles from 2030. 

For a guide on the vehicle pollution categories, click here

Most of Paris is already subject to a 30km/h speed limit, which we reported here

Other useful information 

Île-de-France Mobilités, the group responsible for public transport in the region are re-introducing a special pollution pass.

For €3.80 you can use unlimited public transport for a day. You can buy one via the Île-de-France Mobilités app, as a paper ticket from a transport station, or on your Navigo pass (including Navigo Découverte and Navigo Easy). 

It is illegal to use individual wood burners while the pollution restrictions remain in place. 

Farmers are banned from burning certain agricultural waste and are prohibited from cleaning silos for as long as the restrictions remain in place.

