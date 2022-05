Why do I need to know ça m’est égal?

Because sometimes you just don’t have a strong opinion and you need to communicate that.

What does it mean?

Ça m’est égal – pronounced roughly as “sah meh taygahl” – literally means “it is equal to me.” It is a commonly used French expression, and you’ll typically hear it more than you will see it in writing. Basically, the phrase in English means “I don’t have a preference” or “both options are the same to me.” It’s a synonym to the expression you might hear more often: “je m’en fiche” which literally means “I don’t care.”

You may be used to hearing this expression, but maybe you thought it was “ça met égal” (it puts equal) based on its pronunciation.

You can use this expression in a number of settings, though take care to watch your tone of voice when using it – it could be received as a bit too carefree with the wrong audience.

If you want more ways to say “I don’t care” in French, here is our comprehensive list.

Use it like this

Je n’ai pas de préférence pour le restaurant où nous mangerons ce soir. Ça m’est égal. – I don’t have a preference regarding the restaurant we eat at tonight. Both options are the same to me.

Je peux payer en espèces ou par carte. Ça m’est égal. – I can pay by cash or card, I don’t have a preference.