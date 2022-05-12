Read news from:
JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: The Arc de Triomphe roundabout is an emblem of Paris, so don’t destroy it

The famous Arc de Triomphe roundabout is "a symbol of Parisian exceptionalism, a microcosm of France, an automotive wonder of the world", says John Lichfield. So why does the mayor want to destroy it?

Published: 12 May 2022 12:40 CEST
An aerial picture taken aboard an helicopter on July 20, 2010 shows a view of the Arc de triomphe in Paris. AFP PHOTO BORIS HORVAT (Photo by BORIS HORVAT / AFP)

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, does not lack courage.

Fresh from her 1.7 percent score in the presidential election, she plans to destroy a Parisian icon: the 12-lane traffic jacuzzi which surrounds the Arc de Triomphe.

Mayor Hidalgo is already under fire for her other assaults on the Parisian streetscape. Personally, I have no problem with the proliferation of cycle lanes. I do object to the bizarre, new forms of street furniture which have replaced some traditional benches and street-lights.

But now the mayor has finally gone too far. The traffic free-for-all at the Etoile at the top of the Champs Elysées is as emblematic of Paris as the Eiffel Tower or the triumphal arch which stands in the centre of this maman et papa of all roundabouts.

Ms Hidalgo plans to reduce the space for traffic by one third, reducing the number of theoretical lanes from 12 to eight. The work is to begin almost immediately as part of a bigger plans to make the Champs Elysées smarter and greener before the Paris Olympics in 2024.

READ ALSO: How Paris plans to transform the Champs-Elysées

That is all very well but she is destroying a symbol of Parisian exceptionalism, a microcosm of France, an automotive wonder of the world. 

How on earth do you drive around a twelve-lane roundabout where there seem to be no rules?

The answer is that there are very strict rules and that just enough people obey them to allow the rest to do as they please.  The Etoile is a mini-France: a blend of brute individualism with the Republican values of mutual respect and solidarity.

In the last 24 years I must have driven around the Etoile at least 5,000 times. Each time I approach, I feel my knuckles clench on the steering wheel, as if I were in a bomber approaching its target zone. I have never had an accident. I have only once seen an accident.

In theory, priority is always from the right. Some people, like me, charge into the centre, trusting that the other traffic will give way as it is supposed to. I then try to twist and turn my way out.

Others rush blindly in and then rush blindly out again.

A few, like my ex-neighbour Bénedicte, wander around the outside, blocking all the exit and entrance lanes in turn. Challenged on her anti-social technique, she said: “Rules? You have to be an imbecile to obey the rules.”

Reducing the Etoile to eight lanes, when there are 12 avenues radiating from it, sounds to me like a blue-print for disaster. The strange blend of rules and rule-breaking, conventions and moods which govern the place will be catastrophically disturbed.

An aerial view taken taken on July 11, 2019 shows the Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) in Paris. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

The Etoile has some claim to be the world’s first roundabout (other candidates exist).  Until 1907, the traffic, mostly horse-drawn was allowed to go around in any direction that it fancied. That must have been fun.

Eugène Hénard, the architect for the City of Paris, ordered that traffic should go around anti-clockwise and make way for vehicles entering from the right.  And so it has been ever since.

Until the 1970s, other roundabouts – “rond-points” or “carrefour giratoires” (circular cross-roads) – were rare in France. Half a century ago, it was decided that too many people were killing themselves on ordinary cross-roads because they ignored or got confused by the rule awarding priority to the right.

Since then France has undertaken a monumental programme of roundabout building. The country now has at least  30,000 roundabouts and some people insist 40,000. Even accepting the lower figure, France is reckoned to have half of all the roundabouts in the world (three times as many as the UK).

 Another 500 roundabouts are built in France each year. Every small town wants at least one. They have lyrical names like Rond Point des Lilas. They are sometimes decorated with sculptures. They often have flower-beds. During the Gilets Jaunes movement  in 2018 and 2019, they became the multiple epicentre of social rebellion.

But these are not charge-on and hope-for-the-best  roundabouts like the Etoile. You have tamely to give way to the traffic already on the rond-point. They are, I fear,  polite and predictable and unFrench. They are almost British. (It was in fact Britain which invented that kind of roundabout in the 1920s.)

I would beg Anne Hidalgo to reconsider her decision to truncate the Etoile. She has charged into this decision without giving a thought to the priority that should be accorded to French or Parisian history and tradition. She might as well have decided to remove the top storey from the Eiffel Tower.

An eight-lane Etoile would no-longer be a shining star of French exceptionalism. It would be a dwarf star, even a black hole.

EUROPEAN UNION

ANALYSIS: Can Macron’s plan for a ‘wider Europe’ actually work?

France's President Emmanuel Macron has revived a decades old idea with a proposal for a new form of European cooperation that goes beyond the EU, but the details of how such a mechanism would work remain murky and also controversial.

Published: 11 May 2022 09:38 CEST
For the ever-increasing list of aspiring member states, and even post-Brexit Britain, a wider European club could offer an alternative for coordination on political and security issues as they await membership that can often take years.

But the proposal by Macron — floated at a keynote speech at the EU Parliament on Monday — has already stirred controversy not least over the prospect it could be offered to Ukraine in place of full membership.

“The idea could be a positive compromise, provided that it is given substance and content,” said Christine Verger, vice-president of the European think-tank Jacques Delors Institute.

But questions remain over central issues such as whether the mutual assistance clause in the EU treaty would apply to members of this hypothetical new community, Verger added.

Ukraine, which is battling Russia’s invasion, is seeking rapid EU membership, but Macron on Monday rejected a swift application process, suggesting a broader, different club would be more efficient and that it could take Kyiv decades to join the EU.

But Ukraine warned that a new bloc could not be a substitute for EU membership, as it awaits the European Commission’s decision on whether to grant the country candidate status expected in June.

“If we don’t get the candidate status, it means only one thing, that Europe is trying to trick us. And we are not going to swallow it,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Financial Times.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda added that Macron’s idea was “an attempt to cover up the obvious lack of political will to take decisive decisions on granting candidate status” for Ukraine.

Ever-growing EU

However Macron told the parliament in Strasbourg that the EU, “given its level of integration and ambition”, could not be Europe’s only organising body.

France’s president, fresh from his re-election victory over the far-right last month, cited security, energy, transport and movement across borders as issues the body could tackle.

A new European bloc would also untangle in part the thorny issue of EU enlargement, with Paris fearing that an ever-growing EU would slow down already bogged down European institutions.

France, but also Denmark and the Netherlands, are sceptical that by accelerating Ukraine’s application, Kyiv would not have time to complete essential political reforms.

When former French president Francois Mitterrand first proposed a European confederation of nations in 1989 as the Berlin Wall fell, the idea sparked interest but never got off the ground.

“The suggestion had two problems: it included Russia — whereas the idea here is to create an alternative camp to Moscow — and it arrived too quickly, as Germany had not yet reunited,” said former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta.

And for countries with their sights set on NATO and EU, the proposition was insufficiently concrete or formal, said Verger.

Decades later, states that have been knocking at the EU’s door for years may see the announcement as progress.

“But what do we mean by political cooperation? And how will we make it work?” said Camino Mortera of the think-tank Centre for European Reform.

‘Simplified treaty’

Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey are officially candidates to join the EU, while Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo are potential candidates.

Former members of the Soviet Union, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova formally joined the list of EU hopefuls following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

“Today, we must firmly anchor Ukraine in Europe, just like Moldova or the countries of the Western Balkans,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo on Monday.

These countries must be allowed to “get closer to the Union … to show their citizens that they are part of Europe as much as we are,” de Croo added.

Belonging to a broader European political community would not prejudge of any future EU membership, Macron said.

Britain, which left the EU in 2020, could join the club too, Macron said, adding that potential members would need to be on the European continent and share European values.

Letta said he believes such a group, made up of the 27 EU Member States and EU hopefuls, could be set up very quickly.

“A first meeting could be held as early as the autumn in Brussels, before the elaboration of a ‘simplified’ treaty,” Letta said.

