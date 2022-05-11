The essential supermarket items that are getting more expensive in France

Coffee

Rising inflation in France, coupled with a season of bad harvests in South America, has made it so that the price of a cup of coffee will increase in the next few months in France.

Coffee groups have had to up their prices in order to meet the increased production costs after a year of bad weather (heavy La Nina rains) and rising inflation.

“We have increased the prices of our coffees by 10 to 15 percent. I had never experienced that! We have never increased our prices in five years, but there we had no choice,” Laurent Bouchet-Guillaume, a coffee roaster in Paris told BFMTV.

For those living in France, these changes will be most visible at the drinks machine. Over the next few months, it will cost an average of €0.05 more per coffee at the machine.

This is exacerbated because the primary ingredients used in coffee machines, specifically, are coffee, sugar, milk and chocolate, all of which have been strongly impacted by inflation.

Pasta

The French love pasta, so much so that 93,659 tonnes of pasta were consumed in 2020 in France – that an average of about 9.1 kg of spaghetti, penne or other shells were consumed each per inhabitant.

While it has remained stable in price for nearly 25 years, the price of a package of pasta has soared in less than two years. In the last year alone, pasta prices have significantly increased, by at least 43.73 percent in one year.

This rise is particularly due to the price of wheat, which has risen from €230 per tonne to €650. In concrete terms, this means that French households are now paying about €0.40 more for a kilo of pasta, or €0.10 for a 250g package.

Other products

Frozen meat prices have risen 11.3 percent in the last 12 months, while the oils are also up around 10 percent, running around €5 per litre on the grocery store shelves at the moment.

You might have to consider using a bit less mustard on your hotdogs this summer too, as this condiment also made the list of the top five consumer products whose price has increased the most between April 2021 and 2022 (a total of 9 percent).

Oils are also up 10%, with a litre around €5 on the shelf at the moment. For flour, the increase has been approximately 10.9 percent, and it is expected to continue rising. Thankfully, however, some boulangeries, like those that belong to the Ange chain, have opted to keep their baguettes priced at €1 despite rising costs.

Overall, price increases have impacted the majority of products at the supermarket, according to Emily Mayer to Dossier Familial.

For French Economy Minister, Bruno Le Maire, “the worst is yet to come,” amid rising prices due to the war in Ukraine and inflation, which is expected to hit 5.4 percent by the end of June.