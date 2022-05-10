For members
VISAS
REVEALED: EU plans digital-only Schengen visa application process
Soon those non-EU nationals requested to have a Schengen visa to travel to European countries will no longer need to go to a consulate to submit the application and get a passport sticker, but will be able to apply online.
Published: 10 May 2022 15:37 CEST
A picture taken on September 28, 2021 in the Moroccan capital Rabat shows a Moroccan passport backdropped against a Schengen visa. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
WORK PERMITS
Six official websites to know if you’re planning to work in France
French bureaucracy is well-known for being complicated for foreigners to navigate but there are certain official government websites that are designed to help you if you are working or hiring in France.
Published: 10 May 2022 16:06 CEST
