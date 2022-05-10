‘Go for a walk at home’, president of French hunters tells hikers in rural France

Animal rights charity the Brigitte Bardot foundation called from stricter controls on hunting and a limit to the days when hunters can operate.
Charity spokesman Christophe Marie said at the time: “We need a political response because unfortunately the death of this young woman is not an isolated case.
“In 20 years, hunters have killed more than 400 people and injured thousands more. We are asking for a much stricter framework for hunting and for days without hunting in order to achieve a better sharing of nature.
“On peut toujours se prendre une balle perdue, mais rassurez-vous, vous avez beaucoup plus de chance d’être tué par un assassin en France que par un chasseur. Moins d’une personne par an, et c’est toujours un drame, décède à la chasse”, indique @WillySchraen. #Chasse #PolÀTable pic.twitter.com/WutSlLwYrh
— LCP (@LCP) May 6, 2022
