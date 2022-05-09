Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From school exams to the start of a new political term, foreign trips to high-profile court cases, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 9 May 2022 09:05 CEST
France's Eurovision entry Alvan & Ahez. Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP

Monday

Genocide trial – the trial begins in Paris of Laurent Bucyibaruta – who is accused of genocide, complicity in genocide and complicity in crimes against humanity, which occurred during the Rwanda genocide in 1994. Bucyibaruta is one of only a handful of Rwandans to go on trial in France over the genocide that saw an estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus perish in 100 days of slaughter.

Schools return – school holidays end in Zone C (Paris and the south west), so all schools have now begun the new term, since Zones A and B Easter holidays have already ended.

Macron in Berlin – Emmanuel Macron is on the first foreign trip of his second term and he’s going to Berlin to talk Europe with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. Political insiders say a “big intervention” on the EU is expected from Macron. 

Journée de l’Europe – Monday is also Europe Day, where countries celebrate the EU.

Fillon appeal – ex Prime Minister and former presidential candidate Francois Fillon will learn on Monday whether his appeal against his conviction for abuse of public funds – by employing his wife Penelope in a ‘fake job’ – will be successful. The revelations of the misuse of more than €1 million in public finds torpedoed Fillon’s 2017 attempt to be elected president.

Tuesday

Professional elections at Uber – workers at ‘gig economy’ firms including Deliveroo and Uber will have their first ever ‘professional elections’ on Tuesday – these are where staff delegates are chosen, and have come about because of court rulings that workers at these firms are in fact employees with associated rights – including the right to staff delegates – rather than self-employed.

Wednesday

Baccalaureate exams – school pupils will begin the speciality tests for the general and technological baccalaureate between Wednesday and Friday. The tests had been postponed from March because of the pandemic. The main bac exams are later in the school year.

Thursday

Zemmour at appeal court – the appeal court is set to hand down a decision on former presidential candidate Eric Zemmour. The extreme right political was convicted of denying a crime against humanity by saying that gay people were not targeted during the Holocaust.

Saturday

Eurovision song contest – the contest takes place in Turin, Italy, with France given just a one percent chance of winning by bookies. In a break with tradition, France has elected to send a song sung in the Breton language this year.

READ ALSO 5 things to know about the Breton language

