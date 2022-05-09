Read news from:
Macron: It will take decades for Ukraine to join EU

France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday it would take "decades" for a candidate like Ukraine to join the EU - and called instead for a new European body to allow co-operation on issues like security and movement of people.

Published: 9 May 2022 15:33 CEST
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the Conference on the Future of Europe and the release of its report with proposals for reform, in Strasbourg. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / various sources / AFP

“Even if we gave them candidate status tomorrow,” he said of Ukraine, “we all know perfectly well that the process of allowing them to join would take several years, in truth doubtless several decades.”

But, noting the urgency of giving Ukraine and other EU hopefuls like Moldova and Georgia a place in the heart of Europe, he called for the creation of a “European political community”.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, in part to thwart Kyiv’s tilt towards integration with the EU and NATO, and Georgia and Moldova are also partly occupied by Moscow’s troops.

Just ahead of Macron’s speech, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted that the EU executive would give its “opinion” on Ukraine’s membership bid in June.   

But Macron, in a speech endorsing calls for a treaty change to further  strengthen the EU’s federal integration, said the bloc, “given its level of integration and ambition” could not be Europe’s only organising body.

“It is our historic obligation … to create what I would describe before you today as a European political community,” he said.

“This new European organisation would allow democratic European nations … to find a new space for political cooperation, security, cooperation in energy, transport, investment, infrastructure, the movement of people.”

Ex French PM Fillon loses appeal over ‘fake jobs’ scandal

A French appeals court on Monday upheld a conviction against former rightwing prime minister François Fillon for providing a fake parliamentary assistant job to his wife that saw her paid millions of euros in public funds.

Published: 9 May 2022 14:40 CEST
But the court reduced his sentence to four years in prison with three suspended – down from five years with three suspended when he was first found guilty in 2020 over a scandal that derailed Fillon’s presidential ambitions.

His wife Penelope Fillon was given a suspended two-year prison sentence for the embezzlement charge, down from three years suspended, and the court maintained fines of €375,000 for each of them.

They were also ordered to repay €800,000 to the lower-house National Assembly, which reimbursed Penelope for the job as Fillon’s assistant, and which was a civil plaintiff in the case.

Under French sentencing guidelines, it is unlikely that Fillon will spend any time behind bars, and can be ordered instead to wear an ankle-bracelet.

The couple, which insisted during the Paris appeals court trial that Penelope had done genuine constituency work, was not in court for the verdict.

At the November appeals hearing, prosecutors said there was clear evidence that Fillon and his stand-in as MP for the Sarthe department, Marc Joulaud, employed Fillon’s wife Penelope in an “intangible” or “tenuous” role as a parliamentary assistant between 1998 and 2013.

The court upheld the original three-year suspended sentence for Joulaud.

