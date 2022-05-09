Read news from:
WORKING IN FRANCE

French ‘gig economy’ workers to elect union reps for the first time

Elections are being held among around 120,000 employees of 'gig economy' firms such as Uber and Deliveroo in France to allow them to choose union representatives - one of the rights that they now have after being declared as employees by French courts.

Published: 9 May 2022 11:33 CEST
Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP

Multi-national platforms such as Uber and Deliveroo based their business modelling on saying that all their staff were ‘self-employed’ workers, however a series of court cases in France concluded that the staff are actually employees – making them entitled to benefits such as sick pay, holiday pay and union representation.

Polls will be held on Tuesday among 84,000 delivery drivers (for platforms such as Deliveroo) and 39,000 VTC drivers (for platforms like Uber) to pick their staff representation.

Among the names on the ballot are some of France’s biggest unions such as FO, CGT and Unsa, but also smaller employee representative groups such as the national federations for freelancers and small businesses.

Once the staff have picked the groups that will represent them, negotiations between unions and employers will begin over issues such as minimum pay, working conditions, rest periods and the right to ‘disconnect’.

It is expected that the talks will begin in September. 

Any employees that are elected as official delegates for a union or other organisation with more than five percent of the ballots cast are protected by French law – they cannot be sacked or disciplined for their union activities and they must also be compensated for time spent on union activities.

Anyone who is an employee in France is covered by basic legal rights that protect things like the right to paid holiday, paid sick leave, maternity or paternity leave and medical cover. 

However around 90 percent of workers are also covered by a convention collective – which are agreements worked out over the years between unions/staff representatives and bosses to give extra rights or perks.

Sometimes these agreements cover only one company and sometimes they cover an entire sector, such as journalists or healthcare workers.

Conventions collectives vary according to the sector and workplace but they can include things like extra maternity or paternity leave days, tax breaks, extra allowances for travel or meals or an agreement that the employer will pay 100 percent of the employee’s mutuelle health cover (as opposed to the 50 percent mandated in law).

If you are covered by a convention collective, it will be listed on your payslip. You can then look up the agreement online and see what you might be entitled to.

WORKING IN FRANCE

France bans sexist comments at work

France has tightened up rules around sexist comments and sexual harassment in the workplace as part of a new law on work wellbeing.

Published: 6 May 2022 11:04 CEST
All work-related rules in France are governed by the Code du Travail, an enormous doorstop of a document that covers everything from eating a sandwich at your desk to working hours and holiday.

It’s also regularly revised and updated and the latest change comes courtesy of the Loi pour renforcer la prévention en santé au travail (Health and prevention at work reinforcement law) which came into force on March 31st 2022.

The Code du Travail now includes an expanded definition of what constitutes sexual harassment or sexist behaviour in the workplace.

  • Comments and behaviour with a sexist connotation ;
  • Comments and behaviour with sexual or sexist connotations by several people, in a concerted manner or at the instigation of one of them, even though each of these people has not acted repeatedly;
  • Comments or behaviours that happen successively, coming from several people who, even in the absence of concerted action, know that these comments or behaviours characterise a repetition.
  • Contrary to the Penal Code, this new definition does not require an intentional element to constitute sexual harassment. – sexual harassment in the workplace is defined by what is suffered by the employee, not by the intention of the perpetrator or perpetrators.

In order to comply with the law, employers must now update their internal guidance to reflect the changes. It is recommended, by not compulsory, that employers also offer training on what constitutes sexual harassment and ensure that there is a sexual harassment delegate on employee committees.

Despite its reputation as the country of l’amour, France has a major problem with sexual harassment – in particular women report being regularly harassed on the streets and on public transport.

Public transport operators have launched numerous initiatives and awareness campaigns in recent years.

In 2018 France made street harassment a criminal offence, with an on-the-spot fine of up to €1,500 for behaviours including catcalling, asking intrusive questions, unwanted following, “upskirting” (taking pictures under a woman’s skirt without her knowing) or even just commenting on a woman’s looks or clothing. 

However, enforcement of the law remains patchy.

