Why do I need to know l’Hexagone?

Because this is a very important shape to know if you live in mainland France.

What does it mean?

L’Hexagone – pronounced legs-ah-gun – literally means the hexagon, or a six-sided shape.

In France, it is also used to describe French territory on mainland Europe (Metropolitan France) in order to distinguish it from France’s overseas territories (outre-mer). As France has roughly six sides, the hexagon shape has long been a symbol for France.

During the late 1800s, school teachers, nicknamed “hussards noirs” (black robe wearers), standardised the use of the hexagon shape to represent France. Children across France learned to map their country by drawing the six-sided shape – a practice that is still done today.

Under the rise of Charles de Gaulle in the 1950s, the hexagon really became a French emblem (like the rooster). It was even put on the back of franc de Gaulle coins.

These days, the word is still popularly used, particularly by journalists and politicians alike who will make use of l’Hexagone to affectionately refer to mainland France.

Use it like this

Emmanuel Macron a fait campagne partout dans l’Hexagone, espérant convaincre les électeurs de le soutenir. – Emmanuel Macron has been campaigning all over France, hoping to convince voters to support him

Si vous devez envoyer un courrier à la Guadeloupe, qui se trouve en dehors de l’Hexagone, vous devrez le déposer dans une boîte aux lettres distincte. – If you have to send mail to Guadeloupe, which is outside of the hexagon, you will need to put it in a separate letter box.