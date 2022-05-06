Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN FRANCE

Translating English idioms and pensions: 6 essential articles for life in France

From trying to understand how French pension schemes work and grocery shopping on Sundays, to just attempting to say "the grass is always greener" in French, here are six essential articles for life in France.

Published: 8 May 2022 09:28 CEST
Translating English idioms and pensions: 6 essential articles for life in France
A retired couple takes a break with their bike at the beach (Photo by MYCHELE DANIAU / AFP)

Each month, when you receive your fiche de paie (pay slip), you probably notice a chunk being sent off for pension funds.

If you’ve been living in France for the past few years, you have probably noticed how this topic has become a hot-button issue. Perhaps, while in the midst of trying to follow the conversation around the possible ways pension plans could change, you might have found yourself asking the general question: how do French pensions even work?

Maybe you’re wondering how to calculate what your retirement will be, or when you can retire to begin with. If you have not spent your entire career working in France, it can be a bit confusing.

We’ve made French pension plans a bit easier to understand.

EXPLAINED: How your French pension works

The French language is known for being romantic, overflowing with a rich vocabulary. French has several of its own idioms and expressions that can be a bit obscure to non-native speakers, which we try to help you understand with our word of the day.

But what about the times when you’re looking to translate an English expression into French? It can be frustrating to feel like you can’t use the phrase that perfectly encapsulates what you want to say.

We’ve compiled a list of a few English sayings, along with their French counterparts, to help you have just the right words for moments like this! 

‘Cup of tea’ to ‘grass is greener’: How to say English idioms in French

One of the things people tend to appreciate the most about the French is their approach to life – particularly their ability to slow down and have a full meal, drink a glass of wine, or just simply rest while on vacation or during the weekend. In some parts of France, particularly more rural areas, this means accepting that things might be fully closed down on Sundays.

To those not raised in France, it can be a bit of an adjustment to remember when the grocery stores closes on Sundays. Sunday openings can even be a bit confusing, as they tend to differ across France.

This weekend, while you wind down, read our article on why Sundays are the way they are in France.

Closed, open or restricted shopping: What’s the deal with Sunday opening in France?

Brexit has brought on a fair share of questions for British passport holders living in France. It’s safe to say there are more rules and regulations to remember now than there were before. 

At one point, you might have thought driving on the other side of the road would be the trickiest part of having a British car in France. Now, however, British car owners are required to go through a rather complex process of making their vehicles compatible with French standards.

One British motorist went through this process, and has outlined the seven steps involved in getting French registration for your British car.

‘Be prepared to be patient’ – Registering your British car in France after Brexit

If you have not moved to France yet, but you’re thinking of taking the plunge, there are several things to think about before hand. You’ll want to consider several things, ranging from simpler questions of where to live all the way to how you’ll go about finding the right housing.

Even if you speak French solidly, there might still be some surprises awaiting you in the land of wine and cheese. To make sure you are fully prepared for your big move, we’ve compiled a list of things to do ahead of time.

À bientôt!

Checklist: 10 things to do before moving to France

Finally, living in France means you will inevitably hear a lot about French politics. Inevitably you’ll find some topics easier to understand than others, though a lot of people end up with the same questions.

In most countries with a parliamentary system, the Prime Minister is the one who is running the country, and their face would probably be among the most recognisable.

However, in France, this is not quite the case. We took some time to figure out what the role of Prime Minister really entails in France.  

What does a French Prime Minister actually do?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN FRANCE

France to roll out ID cards app

Technology is being rolled out to allow people to carry their French ID cards in an app form - and could be rolled out to other cards, including driving licences and cartes de séjour residency cards.

Published: 4 May 2022 11:24 CEST
France to roll out ID cards app

Holders of French carte d’identité (ID cards) will soon be able to carry certified digital versions of them on their smartphone or other electronic devices, a decree published in the Journal Officiel has confirmed.

An official app is being developed for holders of the newer credit card-format ID cards that have information stored on a chip. A provisional test version of the app is expected at the end of May.

Users will be able to use the ID card app, when it becomes available, for a range of services “from checking in at the airport to renting a car”, according to Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market.

All French citizens have an ID card, which can be used for proving identity in a range of circumstances and for travel within the EU and Schengen zone – the new app will be in addition to the plastic card that holders already have.

Under the plans, after downloading the app, card holders will need merely to hold the card close to their phone to transfer the required information. According to officials, the holder then can decide what information is passed on – such as proof of age, or home address – according to the situation.

The government has not given any examples of situations in which the app would need to be used, but has set out the main principles and the ambition of the plan: to allow everyone to identify themselves and connect to certain public and private organisations, in particular those linked to the France Connect portal.

READ ALSO What is France Connect and how could it make your life simpler?

Cards will continue to be issued for the foreseeable future – this is merely an extension of the existing system.

Only French citizens have ID cards, but if successful the app is expected to be rolled out to include other cards, such as driving licences, cartes de séjour residency cards or even visas. A digital wallet is being developed at the European level – Member States have until September to agree what it could contain.

READ ALSO Eight smartphone apps that make life in France a bit easier

SHOW COMMENTS