2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

France’s Macron inaugurated for second term

French President Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated on Saturday for a second term after his election victory over the far right, facing immense challenges in foreign and domestic policy following a first term which had often polarised the nation.

Published: 7 May 2022 11:14 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) signs the protocol next to its great chancellor General Benoit Puga (L) at the Elysee presidential palace
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) signs the protocol next to its great chancellor General Benoit Puga (L) at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris. Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/AFP

In a ceremony at the Elysee Palace, Macron was confirmed by Constitutional Council chief Laurent Fabius as the winner of April’s presidential election and then signed the formal re-investiture document.

Attended by a few hundred people, including his wife Brigitte and his only surviving predecessors Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, the ceremony (which can be watched below) was relatively modest but marked the first time a French leader is serving a second term in 20 years.

Macron faces a daunting agenda of implementing the reforms he vowed when he came to power as France’s youngest-ever president in 2017, as well as dealing with the Russian assault against Ukraine.

He is also indicating a more inclusive and understanding style of ruling after his first term saw critics complain the former investment banker had abrasive and arrogant methods.

“I vow to build a planet that is more liveable, a France that is more alive and a stronger France,” he said in a speech at the Elysee Palace, vowing a “new method” to govern.

In a tradition dating back to the Middle Ages, 21 cannon shots are to be fired from the Invalides military memorial complex to celebrate the inauguration.

With no drive down the Avenue des Champs-Elysees or long red carpet, the ceremony resembled the re-inaugurations of Francois Mitterrand in 1988 and Jacques Chirac in 2002, the last French president to win a second term.

Despite the ceremony, Macron’s second term will only start officially when the first one expires at midnight on May 13.

PM quandary
He is set to keep playing a leading role in efforts to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, while he carries an immense burden of expectation as a leader on the European stage with Germany still finding its footing in the post-Angela Merkel era.

On the domestic front, Macron must deal with the crisis over the rising cost of living and also brace for possible protests when he finally tackles his cherished pension reform, raising France’s retirement age.

Constitutional Council president Laurent Fabius (C) proclaims the official results of the 2022 presidential election in France at the Elysee presidential palace

Constitutional Council president Laurent Fabius (C) proclaims the official results of the 2022 presidential election in France at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris. Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/AFP

Macron won the second round of presidential polls on April 24 with a score of 58.55 percent against far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

The ceremony comes at a time of political flux in the wake of Macron’s election victory, as France gears up for legislative polls that swiftly follow in June.

Macron is expected to name a new premier in place of incumbent Jean Castex to lead a revamped government into the elections, but not until his second term officially kicks off.

He has mooted naming a female politician with a focus on social responsibility — although reports have indicated that overtures to leftist figures, such as former official Veronique Bedague and Socialist parliamentary
group chief Valerie Rabault, have been rebuffed.

President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops in the gardens of the Elysee palace

President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops in the gardens of the Elysee presidential palace after his investiture ceremony. Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/AFP

“If there was an obvious solution for the Matignon (the residence of the prime minister) it would have been announced long ago,” a source close to Macron, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party along with the Greens and Communists, is forming an unprecedented alliance for the parliamentary elections with the hard left France Unbowed (LFI) party of Jean-Luc Melenchon.

He was by far the best performing left-wing candidate in the first round of presidential elections and is spearheading efforts to form a broad bloc and mount a convincing challenge to Macron.

Pro-Macron factions have regrouped under the banner of Ensemble (Together) while his own Republic on the Move party, which has struggled to create a grass-roots base, is renaming itself Renaissance.

POLITICS

PROFILE: Who is France’s ‘sagacious tortoise’ Jean-Luc Mélenchon?

Divisive but charismatic, French hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon has gone from angrily quitting France's Socialist Party to standing at the head of a rare alliance of the historically fragmented left.

Published: 6 May 2022 16:22 CEST
PROFILE: Who is France's 'sagacious tortoise' Jean-Luc Mélenchon?

The 70-year-old former senator, who describes himself as “eruptive” for his passionate outbursts, has made his La France Insoumise (France unbowed, known as LFI) movement the main left alternative both to President Emmanuel Macron and his defeated presidential run-off rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

This week, Mélenchon signed an alliance deal with the Greens, Communists and Socialists that puts him firmly in the driving seat on the left for June parliamentary elections.

And he is eyeing the job of prime minister if the left comes out on top in the elections, in what would a prickly “cohabitation” with the centrist Macron.

Mélenchon’s brand of anti-establishment politics has profited as the traditionally dominant Parti Socialiste (PS) collapsed following François Hollande’s widely-loathed 2012-17 presidency and the rise of the often polarising Macron.

For some in the PS, the party of former president François Mitterrand who ruled France from 1981-1995, it has been a bitter pill to swallow.

Party heavyweights have been reduced to fuming from the sidelines, with former prime minister Bernard Cazeneuve quitting the PS after it approved the deal and Hollande making clear his discontent.

“It’s always rebels who help give birth to the future,” Mélenchon said before the first round of the presidential vote that saw him come a close third.

Born in Morocco, Mélenchon joined Parti Socialiste in 1976 at 25 after diving into Trotskyism as a student, going on to become the youngest member of France’s Senate in 1986.

He remains an admirer of Mitterrand, claiming that the “old man” told him shortly before his death to “never give in, walk your own path”.

After serving as vocational education minister under Socialist premier Lionel Jospin from 2000 to 2002, Melenchon broke with party leaders in 2005 to successfully oppose a proposed European Union constitution in a referendum vote.

At odds with then-party chief Hollande, he quit three years later to form his own movement, saying “our country needs another voice on the left”.

In a gradual catch-up that prompted Mélenchon to liken himself to a “sagacious tortoise”, he scored 11 percent in 2012’s presidential vote, 19.5 in 2017 and almost 22 this year – far ahead of PS candidate Anne Hidalgo’s humiliating score of below two percent.

His rise has been accompanied by a gradual change in style.

“My way of being is a signal. I’m sound and fury, just like my era… I’m headstrong,” Melenchon said in 2010.

But he sought in the 2022 election to moderate his style and reach out beyond his traditional far-left base, eschewing his trademark Chairman Mao-style jacket for snappy suits and ties.

But he says he is “grateful” when opponents dub him a populist, declaring: “I’m not with the people, I am from the people.”

The war in Ukraine has worsened a cost-of-living crisis for French working people that saw far-right boss Le Pen focus on purchasing power in the election campaign, rather than her traditional anti-immigrant message.

Opposition to Macron – widely perceived as a “president of the rich” – had already brought tens of thousands of people onto the streets in sometimes-violent “yellow vest” protests triggered by a fuel tax rise, before the coronavirus pandemic came to overshadow the second half of his first term.

Mélenchon hopes to capitalise on still-simmering resentment for the legislative polls, vowing to cut the statutory retirement age to 60 years from 62, while Macron has announced plans to raise it to 65.

If the left secures enough votes to bounce Macron into naming him prime minister, Mélenchon would also immediately boost the minimum wage to a monthly €1,400 from around €1,250 now, and cap energy and food prices.

He even secured agreement through gritted teeth from the other parties in his alliance to breach European Union rules on debt and deficits if needed to get their programme through.

“I’ve never felt as ready to govern as now,” Mélenchon told AFP last year.

