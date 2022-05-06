Read news from:
Half-price Europe train tickets on offer in Interrail flash sale

If you fancy a trip through France, Spain, Italy, Germany or any of 33 European countries over the next year, Interrail is offering half price travel passes to celebrate 50 years of the special tickets.

Published: 6 May 2022 12:07 CEST
Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Interrail passes offer unlimited travel around Europe for one, two or three months and have traditionally been popular with young people setting off for a European adventure.

To celebrate 50 years since the pass was introduced, Interrail is now holding a flash sale, offering half-price tickets.

The sale is on now and continues until 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tickets bought during the flash sale can be used any time in the next 11 months, giving travellers the option of a summer or winter break.

Although often thought-of as a ‘young person’ thing, there is in fact no age restrictions on Interrail tickets which give you access to 33 countries, including the UK.

The sale prices are;

1 month pass – €252

2 month pass – €274

3 month pass – €339

To find the offer, click here.

You can use an Interrail pass in; Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey.

Member comments

  1. Great deal, though it should be noted you have to be an EU citizen to get the pass and can only use it in your country of residence if you are leaving to another country or returning. Though obviously the latter part is easier to get around by reserving a seat on a leg for a different country and hopping off.

PARIS METRO

Paris bus drivers to strike again at the end of May

Public transport unions in Paris have called for strikes on buses and trams throughout the region at the end of May.

Published: 5 May 2022 17:57 CEST
Bus drivers are set to strike at the end of May over proposed plans to open up RATP bus services to subsidiary companies, with changes to working conditions.

As of January 1st, 2025, all bus drivers will be transferred to the subsidiaries or competing companies who won bids issued by the regional transport authority, Île-de-France Mobilités.

RATP plans to put the new working conditions into effect – those that would have been set to apply in 2025 – as early as July. These changes would impact at least 18,000 drivers. 

Specifically, drivers will fall under the “territorial social framework” (CST), the minimum legal framework for working hours, which will require 35 hours of work per week (and 37 hours per week for select drivers). Currently, the RATP’s rules regarding working hours are more advantageous, with the average driver working 33 hours a week (excluding overtime and travel time). 

Union management has been fighting against these proposed changes for over a year, having already held a strike March 25th, which impacted over 30 percent of bus lines in the Paris region.

Now, they calling for mobilisation to “defend their working conditions” again.

