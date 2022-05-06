Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PARIS

French police arrest three Eiffel Tower tourist scammers

French police arrested three people on Friday accused of tricking unsuspecting tourists into playing a rigged shell game at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, a police source told AFP.

Published: 6 May 2022 17:33 CEST
French police arrest three Eiffel Tower tourist scammers
Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP

The two men and a woman, originally from Romania, were arrested in the northeastern Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis following a months-long investigation.

Police seized more than €16,000 in cash, three luxury cars, foreign currency and money transfer slips, the source said.

They suspect the three of deceiving tourists into betting on a shell game – where the victim tries to guess which cup hides a ball – with the promise of winning significant amounts of cash if successful.

READ ALSO The sneaky tricks Paris thieves use to take your money

The tourist is lured in by fake players, and never wins.

“The entry ticket was €50 and each table could earn up to €1,000 an hour,” the source said.

The investigation led by the Paris police prefecture’s illegal immigration unit began in October 2021.

Investigators identified about forty fake players and lookouts involved with half a dozen tables, the source added. All of them were from Romania.

In recent weeks, French police have conducted several operations to fight against scams or irregular street vendors, as tourists flock back to the City of Light with the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Eiffel Tower is one of the world’s most famous buildings and welcomes some seven million visitors a year.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Armed gang robs Chanel boutique in Paris

An armed gang on Thursday robbed a Chanel watch and jewellery store near the swanky Place Vendome in central Paris in broad daylight, police told AFP.

Published: 6 May 2022 08:43 CEST
Armed gang robs Chanel boutique in Paris

Nobody was hurt during the heist, and there was no immediate indication of the bounty’s value.

Police said at least one of the four, who were all masked and wore helmets, carried an assault rifle, with a witness saying that the others also had automatic weapons.

They made their getaway on two motorbikes in a scene that was filmed by a bystander and widely shared on social media.

The clip shows three people dressed in black leaving the boutique while a fourth, carrying an assault rifle on a shoulder strap, waited on a motorcycle.

A witness, 26-year-old Anastasia Martino who works in a clothes store across from Chanel said she was on a cigarette break when she noticed “a man with a Kalashnikov on a motorbike”, at around 2:30 pm (1230 GMT).

“Two minutes later, three other men left the boutique carrying big black bags. They, too, had automatic weapons, got on two motorbikes and left in a hurry.”

Her colleague, 31-year-old Cyril Ngo, said the heist lasted a full 10 minutes. “These weren’t professionals,” he said.

The Chanel shop is located on Rue de La Paix, close to Place Vendome, an area with a high concentration of luxury jewellery stores.

Police cordoned off the area shortly after the robbery, and the store was shuttered.

Chanel, founded in 1910 by Coco Chanel, is one of France’s leading fashion houses, selling haute couture and ready-to-wear clothes, perfumes, accessories and other luxury items.

SHOW COMMENTS