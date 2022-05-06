Read news from:
Austria
MONEY

EXPLAINED: How your French pension works

If you're working in France you will see a chunk of money diverted from your income every month towards a pension - but how does the French pension system work and what do you need to do to ensure that you get your money when you retire?

Published: 6 May 2022 15:48 CEST
Photo: Egor Myznik / Unsplash

If you work in France, it’s a good idea to have at least a basic understanding of how the – typically complicated – French pensions system works. This is especially true if, like many readers of The Local, you’ve previously worked and contributed to a pension in other countries.

Emmanuel Macron is trying to reform the French pension system, declaring it too complex and labyrinthine. After writing this guide, we’re inclined to agree to with him.

Exactly what changes he manages to bring in remains to be seen, but here’s how the system works at present.

The basics

There are three pillars to the French pension system: state pension, compulsory supplementary pension, and voluntary private pensions. All employees and their companies contribute to two of them. The third is a personal additional choice.

State Pension

Anyone in employment in France is obliged to be enrolled in a pension scheme.

The régime de base is the basic state pension and the amount to which you are entitled is based on how long you have paid into the system. 

This is divided into trimestres (quarters). There are, obviously, four quarters in a year. A 40-year working career earns 160 trimestres towards your state pension. 

The actual amount you receive depends on average annual income, calculated using the best 25 years of your earning career. But to qualify for a full pension, you need to work longer.

How many trimestres you need to retire on a full state pension depends on the year you were born. Those born between 1961 and 1963 – who are now looking forward to retirement – need 168 trimestres, or 42 years. Those born in 1973 or after currently need 172 trimestres, or 43 years.

Periods of unemployment, maternity leave or absence because of long-term illness or accidents at work are taken into account. These credits count towards determining your total number of trimestres.

This video – in French – explains the trimestres system.

It’s important to note that anyone who has worked for 10 years in France is entitled to claim a state pension. 

Compulsory supplementary pension

AKA – the régime complémentaire. This pension, received alongside the basic pension, is calculated on the contributions paid by an employee during the course of their career.

As the name suggests, paying into this scheme – like the basic State pension – is compulsory. You don’t get to choose which compulsory pension scheme you join, there are national schemes for different jobs and the one you pay into depends on the job you do. This pension is based on your average payments across your working career – not just on the best 25 years.

Not only the employee but the employer contributes towards your pension – something to keep in mind if you intend to hire staff. Pension contributions made by the employee and the employer should be clearly identified on payslips.

Non-French pensions

Periods of employment outside France may be combined with years worked in France to boost or qualify for French basic and supplementary pensions.

Working in EU/EEA countries, and Switzerland can count to a French pension. Other countries – listed here – also have social security agreements with France that will allow you to combine work periods.

If you’re British and you lived in France before December 31st 2020 (ie if you’re covered by the Withdrawal Agreement) your pension is calculated in the same way as for EU/EEA countries.

A few countries – listed here – have agreements with France for self-employed workers.

Voluntary private pension

This speaks for itself. You can, if you wish and if you can, pay into a private pension plan.

These are less common in France than in some other countries, because the state and complementary pensions are relatively generous. There’s also a legal minimum that pensioners can receive – regularly revised and pegged to the minimum wave – although not all foreigners are entitled to this if they haven’t worked in France for the qualifying period.

Taking advice from a financial adviser is always recommended before investing in financial products.

Overseas pension

If you have retired to France you can of course still claim your pension from the country you were working in. In most cases this will be paid in the currency of your home country, so if isn’t the euro bear in mind that fluctuations in exchange rates will affect how much money you get each month.

And if you’re Australian beware the ‘pensions trap’ resulting from the lack of an international social security agreement – full details here.

Member comments

  1. Beware of self-employment. I was self-employed, and paying basic contributions, for over 20 years. I naively thought that the social security deductions made in accordance with my tax declaration were going into my pension, but no, they were going into the general pot that pays subventions to others, and I’m left with a measly €51 a month. After two years, I have still not managed to obtain the calculation on which this is based. Trying to get information on this, as so many other things, from fonctionnaires, is like trying to draw teeth.

ENVIRONMENT

France to offer interest-free loans for low-emission vehicles

The French government has unveiled a scheme offering interest-free loans to people or small businesses to allow them to buy greener vehicles.

Published: 3 May 2022 12:29 CEST
France to offer interest-free loans for low-emission vehicles

French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be following through with his campaign pledge to create a state-sponsored programme to help low-income households purchase electric (or hybrid) vehicles, joining the promise to “completely renew” his climate policy.

The Environment Ministry has released plans to offer interest-free loans of up to €30,000 (refundable in 7 years) from January 2023.

However, the first phase of the loans only applies to certain groups.

Who qualifies?

If you’re an individual, you need to be earning less than €14,000 per year (this includes married and pacsé couples).

If you’re a business, you need to have fewer than 10 employees and an annual turnover not exceeding €2 million.

The loan will only be available to those either living in or bordering low-emission zones (zones à faibles émissions mobilité). As of now, there are 12 such zones in France, including the greater Paris area, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, and Nice-Côte d’Azur. These zones are intended to combat air pollution in densely populated areas, and are expected to expand to districts with populations exceeding 150,000 inhabitants by December 2024. 

All cars and vans that weigh less than 2.6 tonnes and emit less than 50 grammes per kilometre will qualify.

More details here.

Why now?

The announcement touches on two key components in French politics – the cost of living and the environment.

Fuel costs have also been at the forefront of French politics since the Yellow Vest movement, which followed proposals to increase taxes on fuel in an effort to decrease fossil fuel consumption, with the war in Ukraine renewing tensions around the cost of fuel. Electric vehicle owners don’t have to worry about fuel costs, but the high price of the vehicles has put off many motorists – there are currently just 165,000 electric vehicles registered in France.

READ ALSO What I learned driving 1,777km through France in an electric car 

Ultimately, the plan will also seek to address concerns raised by the European Union about France’s air pollution levels, after the European Commission found that France failed to “meet its obligation to protect citizens against poor air quality.”

