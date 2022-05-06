Read news from:
Armed gang robs Chanel boutique in Paris

An armed gang on Thursday robbed a Chanel watch and jewellery store near the swanky Place Vendome in central Paris in broad daylight, police told AFP.

Published: 6 May 2022 08:43 CEST
Armed gang robs Chanel boutique in Paris
Police set up a security cordon near the entrance to a Paris Chanel shop after a suspected armed robbery. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)

Nobody was hurt during the heist, and there was no immediate indication of the bounty’s value.

Police said at least one of the four, who were all masked and wore helmets, carried an assault rifle, with a witness saying that the others also had automatic weapons.

They made their getaway on two motorbikes in a scene that was filmed by a bystander and widely shared on social media.

The clip shows three people dressed in black leaving the boutique while a fourth, carrying an assault rifle on a shoulder strap, waited on a motorcycle.

A witness, 26-year-old Anastasia Martino who works in a clothes store across from Chanel said she was on a cigarette break when she noticed “a man with a Kalashnikov on a motorbike”, at around 2:30 pm (1230 GMT).

“Two minutes later, three other men left the boutique carrying big black bags. They, too, had automatic weapons, got on two motorbikes and left in a hurry.”

Her colleague, 31-year-old Cyril Ngo, said the heist lasted a full 10 minutes. “These weren’t professionals,” he said.

The Chanel shop is located on Rue de La Paix, close to Place Vendome, an area with a high concentration of luxury jewellery stores.

Police cordoned off the area shortly after the robbery, and the store was shuttered.

Chanel, founded in 1910 by Coco Chanel, is one of France’s leading fashion houses, selling haute couture and ready-to-wear clothes, perfumes, accessories and other luxury items.

PARIS METRO

Paris bus drivers to strike again at the end of May

Public transport unions in Paris have called for strikes on buses and trams throughout the region at the end of May.

Published: 5 May 2022 17:57 CEST
Paris bus drivers to strike again at the end of May

Bus drivers are set to strike at the end of May over proposed plans to open up RATP bus services to subsidiary companies, with changes to working conditions.

As of January 1st, 2025, all bus drivers will be transferred to the subsidiaries or competing companies who won bids issued by the regional transport authority, Île-de-France Mobilités.

RATP plans to put the new working conditions into effect – those that would have been set to apply in 2025 – as early as July. These changes would impact at least 18,000 drivers. 

Specifically, drivers will fall under the “territorial social framework” (CST), the minimum legal framework for working hours, which will require 35 hours of work per week (and 37 hours per week for select drivers). Currently, the RATP’s rules regarding working hours are more advantageous, with the average driver working 33 hours a week (excluding overtime and travel time). 

Union management has been fighting against these proposed changes for over a year, having already held a strike March 25th, which impacted over 30 percent of bus lines in the Paris region.

Now, they calling for mobilisation to “defend their working conditions” again.

