What France’s Eiffel Tower will look like in 2024
Ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, Paris' Eiffel Tower is getting a facelift - here's what the famous Champ-de-Mars is set to look like, and why the revamp has sparked protests.
Published: 4 May 2022 16:57 CEST
The Esplanade du Trocadero near the Eiffel tower (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP)
ANALYSIS: Why the French are drinking less and less wine
Wine plays a uniquely important role in French society, once upon a time it was even served to children in school canteens - but these days the French are drinking less and less, so what is the future of the French wine industry?
Published: 2 May 2022 16:37 CEST
