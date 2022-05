Why do I need to know pur sucre?

Because it’s handy for talking about more than just jam.

What does it mean?

Pur sucre – pronounced pure sue-kruh– literally means “pure sugar,” and can be used literally in a food context.

However, in other contexts, the phrase can be used to describe something or someone as original, authentic or typical. The phrase was originally (and still is) a way to describe jam that has no artificial sweeteners added, but it is also the perfect way to describe that person in your life that is authentically a Dr Who fan.

Lately, the phrase has been thrown around more so in political contexts to describe the quintessential, or typical, supporter of a particular political camp. In English, this person might be described as a member of this candidate’s political base.

If you get tired of saying pur sucre, you can switch it out with the phrase pur jus, which is completely synonymous.

Use it like this

Elle est une macroniste pur sucre – She is a typical Macron supporter.

Il est exactement ce à quoi on pense quand on décrit un gauchiste traditionnel. C’est un gauchiste pur sucre. – He is exactly what you would think of when you describe a traditional Leftist. He is an authentic leftist.

Les autres personnages d’Emily à Paris diraient qu’Emily est une Américaine pur sucre – elle vit pour travailler! – The other main characters in Emily in Paris would say Emily is an American through-and-through; she lives to work!